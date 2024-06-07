The Upshaws to End With Season 7 as Netflix Renews Final Episodes

The Upshaws is getting a final season on Netflix. The streaming giant announced that Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes' family comedy just had Season 5 premiere with another on the way in early 2025. But, the 12 episodes Netflix is calling Part 7 will be the swan song for this family comedy. Kim Fields also stars in the series. Seasons 2 and 3 of The Upshaws were a little shorter as they only consisted of eight episodes or six in the case of Season 3. But, Part 7 has swelled all the way to 12, and that will be a comfort to fans who would otherwise be shocked by the news of the show closing up shop.

In an era where a lot of shows don't even get past Season 2, The Upshaws has to be looked at as a success. In fact, sitcoms are an area where Netflix has allowed creators and the audience some space to breathe when it comes to renewals. (Part 6 of The Upshaws will run for 10 episodes, a pretty lengthy run if you look at the larger streaming landscape.) Only Fuller House and The Ranch have run longer on Netflix as original comedies shot in the traditional mold. For fans looking for more of the family sitcom angle, That 90s Show will probably end up stepping into the void.

Kim Fields Talks About The Upshaws Season 5

(Photo: Netflix)

With Netflix allowing The Upshaws to run along the last few years, this family has seen a lot of changes. Those fun moments with Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps keep on coming. Their co-star, Kim Fields, talked to Black America Web about the aims for the recent Season 5. Just like most comedies in this vein, there's a comfortably rhythm that gets established. In truth, there's even the pressure to sort of adhere to it as closely as possible. But, Fields argues that the show will still have ways to surprise and delight viewers even in Season 5.

"Part 5 is chock full of laughter, and the Oh No moments. Some moments that will make you go, 'Oh my goodness.'and oh s**t no he didn't.' Our goal is to level up every season," Fields admitted. " We really do love how everyone loves the show and all the cast. They see themselves, they see people they know, they see their coworkers, their neighbors, their family, and it's really relatable."

What Is The Upshaws About?

(Photo: Lisa Rose/Netflix)

Here's what Netflix has to say about the fan-favorite series: "Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success."

"But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life's ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family."

Are you sad to hear The Upshaws is ending?