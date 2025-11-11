Netflix Users Have Just Days Left To Watch an Underrated Sitcom

A new month doesn’t only bring new titles to streaming platforms, it also brings lots of departures. As November rolled in, the Netflix library lost more than three dozen titles, including Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the Shrek franchise, and the original Jurassic Park trilogy. Unfortunately for subscribers, the losses have kept coming, and next on the list of Netflix’s departures is a criminally underrated sitcom that you need to see.

After first joining the streamer last November, all four seasons of A.P. Bio will be removed from Netflix on November 15th, marking an unfortunate loss for sitcom fans. The series was created by Mike O’Brien and executive produced by Seth Meyers and stars It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton as Jack Griffin, a disgraced, self-absorbed Harvard philosophy professor who is forced to return to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, and accept a teaching gig at the fictitious Whitlock High School. Although he’s hired to teach advanced placement biology, he does anything but, instead enlisting his students for his personal vendettas.

The series has the unfortunate distinction of being a twice-canceled series. A.P. Bio first premiered on NBC in 2018 and ran for two seasons before the network canceled it. The series was later saved by NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, where it aired for two additional seasons before it was canceled for a second and final time in 2021. Thankfully, fans of the show have been able to continue viewing it on streaming, but that is about to end for Netflix subscribers.

A.P. Bio Is an Underrated Sitcom You Need to See

There are only a few days left before all four seasons of A.P. Bio leave Netflix, but if there is one title you need to binge-watch during that period, it needs to be the NBC sitcom. The show wasn’t the biggest performer, both in terms of viewership and rating, but it developed a dedicated fanbase throughout its four-season run and was overwhelmingly well-received by critics. A.P. Bio holds an overall Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 88%, with Seasons 2 and 3 both securing that coveted 100% perfect critic rating.

What makes A.P. Bio so good is its strong ensemble cast. Although the series initially began as one largely focused on a single protagonist and his cynical personality, it evolved into one that incorporated many storylines and plenty of character development, more closely resembling an ensemble workplace sitcom, similar in many ways to other hits like Community or Parks and Recreation. It’s the ensemble cast and the characters’ relationships and over-the-top scenarios they find themselves in that lead to the sharp, absurd humor of the series. But A.P. Bio doesn’t rely solely on humor; the series also offers plenty of grounded, emotional moments.

Where to Stream A.P. Bio After It Leaves Netflix?

Netflix subscribers may be out of luck when A.P. Bio departs the streaming platform on November 15th, but fans of the series will still be able to watch the show. Since the sitcom’s rights are owned by Universal Television, and Seasons 3 and 4 were produced as Peacock Originals, all four seasons call Peacock a permanent streaming home. It’s possible the series could appear on another streaming platform in the future, but for now that doesn’t seem to be the case, meaning Peacock will be the only place to view the series outside of VOD and physical media.

