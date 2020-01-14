Netflix Renews You for Season 3

It didn’t take long for Netflix to realize that it had a hit on its hands with the Penn Badgley-starring thriller series, You. Netflix acquired the series after Lifetime had aired the entire first season, and subsequently announced that a second installment was in the works on the streaming service. Season 2 of You debuted in December and, in just a matter of days, became one of the most popular shows on Netflix in all of 2019. It should come as no surprise that Netflix is bringing it back for another season.

Badgley teased a couple of weeks ago that a third season was in the works, but now that news is more official. Netflix has ordered a 10 Season 3 of the hit series, promising more thrills to come in 2021.

The two stars of You Season 2, Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, have been confirmed to return for Season 3. The latter of the two is becoming a staple of Netflix TV, starring in both You and Mike Flanagan’s hit horror series, The Haunting of Hill House. She will also return for the second season of the anthology, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The second season of You followed Badgley’s Joe as he moved across the country to Los Angeles. Along with Badgley and Pedretti, the latest season starred Ambyr Childers, James Scully, Carmela Zumbado, Jenna Ortega, Chris D’Elia, Charlie Barnett, and Robin Lord Taylor.

You can check out Netflix’s official synopsis for You Season 2 below.

“When we last saw Joe (Penn Badgley) his heart was tragically broken and his past just caught up with him in the form of long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) — a woman now hell-bent on teaching him a lesson. Season two finds him on the run from Candace — leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles. He’s fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder. The last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti). Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out.”

Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti developed You, based on the book by Caroline Kepnes. Perlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce You in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti and Gamble executive produce the series alongside Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Sliver Tree, Gina Girolamo, and Michael Foley.

Are you glad to see You returning for a third season? What did you think of Season 2? Let us know in the comments!