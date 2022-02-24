Netflix’s The Crown Robbed of $200,000 of Antique Props

The fifth season of The Crown is hitting Netflix in November with a new cast taking on the roles. As fans await the highly-anticipated new season, things behind-the-scenes just took a shocking turn. According to Variety, $200,000 of antique props were stolen from the show’s set. The heist in question led to the loss of 350 items, including a Fabergé egg replica, crystal glassware, gold candelabras, and more. The theft is not expected to interfere with the show’s production, but Netflix did release a statement with the hopes of getting the items back.

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety. “Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

“Police were called at 4.30pm on Wednesday 16 February following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster. It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken,” a spokesperson for South Yorkshire police told Variety. “Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry.”

Netflix described some of the items to Antiques Trade Gazette in case the thieves attempt to sell anything. You can view the list here: “a replica of a 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg, 12 sets of silver candelabra, seven gold candelabra, a clock face from a William IV grandfather clock (but not the longcase in which it was enclosed), some Russian religious icons, a 10 piece silver dressing table, and St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters.”

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” Alison Harvey, The Crown‘s set decorator, told the Gazette. “However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

As for the show’s fifth season, Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) is taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) is playing Princess Diana, and Dominic West (The Wire) will be portraying Prince Charles. The show will also see Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret, and Olivia Williams (The Father) as Camilla Parker.

The fifth season of The Crown is expected to premiere in November.