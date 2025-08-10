King of the Hill Reveals How Bobby Grows Up to Be Just Like Hank

One of the coolest aspects of King of the Hill’s new season is seeing how Bobby Hill had grown up years after the original show came to an end, and with it has revealed just how much he’s become like his father Hank. The core of King of the Hill overall is how a conservative father like Hank reacts to the changing world around him, and bounces off of his more laid back, fanciful son. Bobby was a boy who wasn’t “right” in Hank’s eyes, so that was a major question leading into the premiere of the new revival season.

Hank and Bobby left off the original series with the hopes that they would have a much closer connection with one another heading into the future, and King of the Hill Season 14 has finally revealed what that future looks like. While Bobby is still very much the individual that he was in the original series, the now 21 year old is very much like his father in the way he’s dedicated to his craft above a lot of other things in his life. He works with integrity.

How Bobby Is Like Hank

Hulu

King of the Hill Season 14 reveals that in the years that followed the original series, Bobby has since become a 21 year old chef now living in Dallas. He own’s a small stake in a restaurant that’s being funded by Ted and Chane Wassanasong. This ends up mirroring a lot of how Hank used to operate within Strickland Propane. It’s immediately clear from the episodes that Bobby is the one keeping the business afloat despite always having to answer to someone else, and it’s immediately apparent that Bobby truly cares about the work he’s put into it through the expression of his craft.

Bobby’s seen putting the restaurant above his social life, which has already been twisted up a bit because (like Hank) he decided to skip out on college in favor of pursuing his dreams of being a chef. In episodes like “The Beer Story” and “Bobby Gets Grilled,” it’s even more apparent that like his father he’s dedicated to the career path he’s chosen down to figuring out the science and minutiae in intricate detail much like Hank. And like the original series, his dynamic hasn’t really changed with his father when it comes down to it. Bobby is still very much his own person with his own tastes.

How King of the Hill Keeps Bobby Different From Hank

Hulu

While he’s grown out of some of the things he loved in the original series like his pursuit of comedy, it’s revealed that he still has a flair for performance. He tries to submit a tape to a reality cooking competition (which also takes a shot at the show’s Fox cancellation), his food takes two kinds of cuisines and fuses them in a new way, and he doesn’t change himself just for his father. In “Bobby Gets Grilled” for example, he doesn’t cave into using propane just because his father wants him to.

He’s been using a specific kind of charcoal for his food, and decides to keep using that to cook. It even went as far as to impress his father, and earned a level of respect that Hank didn’t have for him before. Hank still sees Bobby as a “boy” who “ain’t right,” but it’s moments like this in the revival that show that Bobby has become a man who is very much like his father. But importantly, Bobby’s still Bobby at the end of the day.