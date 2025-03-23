Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (March 24th)

After a couple weeks of big additions, Netflix is slowing down for the next few days. Recent releases like Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Kraven the Hunter, Trap, and The Electric State have all made pretty big waves on the Netflix streaming roster, and the service is looking to ride that momentum to April.

Over the next week, there aren’t many big titles hitting the Netflix lineup. Perhaps the most anticipated of this week is Netflix’s new reality series, Million Dollar Secret. This appears to be a similar series to The Traitors and could be a new unscripted hit for the service.

You can check out this week’s full Netflix lineup below!

March 25th

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Con Mum (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A chef’s life is upended when a jet-setting, champagne-sipping, hotel-hopping woman claims to be his mother. This documentary reveals the untold story.

March 26th

Caught (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

In Argentinian Patagonia’s city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons.

I Survived a Crime: Season 2

Million Dollar Secret — NETFLIX SERIES

This is a game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it’s for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire’s identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret.

March 27th

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

An eccentric man named Forrest Fenn sets off a real-life treasure hunt when he hides a chest of gold in the Rockies — and hides clues in a cryptic poem.

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

With her styling brand on the rise — and her love life on the rocks — Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

March 28th

The Lady’s Companion (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hired to find husbands for three wealthy sisters, chaperone Elena Bianda is drawn into a late 19th-century world of love, scandal and comic intrigue.

The Life List — NETFLIX FILM

When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.