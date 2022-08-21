New SAG Agreement Will Allow TV Actors to Star in Multiple Shows at Once

A new SAG-AFTRA deal will allow television actors to appear on multiple shows at the same time. On Saturday, the union's national board approved the agreement which will curtail so-called "exclusivity agreements" that currently block television series regulars from taking on other jobs while their shows are on hiatus. With this new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), television producers must allow actors a three-month window following each season where they can take any job they choose. The new agreement, which applies to work under contracts entered into on or after January 1st, could lead to stars of shows appearing more frequently in other series on various platforms.

"This negotiation reflects a healthier collaboration between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP in the interdependent relationship we share. The AMPTP was motivated to come to the table and improve a contract that has hindered our members for years," Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I want to thank the negotiating committee and our members for their participation and activism on this issue, especially the Series Regulars who came and testified, wrote op-eds, and stood with us in the room during the negotiation."

In addition to the three-month "conflict-free window", the agreement also raises what's called the "money break" — the point beyond which actors need to negotiate with producers on their contracts. The new threshold for half-hour shows is $65,000 per week or per episode, increased from $15,000 and $70,000 for shows an hour or longer per week or per episode, increased from $20,000.

The push for the new agreement follows the union forcing the issue with actual legislation, AB 437 which would have largely eliminated all exclusivity agreements. The bill appeared to be headed towards passage in the California legislature, leading to the AMPTP to come to the table to negotiate a solution. With the new agreement in place, the bill will now be withdrawn. This new deal also follows a similar deal made earlier this month with Netflix.

