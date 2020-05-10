Stargirl Trailer Puts Solomon Grundy and the Injustice Society in the Spotlight

The CW has released a new season trailer for DC's Stargirl and this time, it's the Injustice Society that's in the spotlight. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the villain team's roster of Brainwave, Tigress, Wizard, Solomon Grundy, Icicle, Sportsmaster, and Dragon King with Dragon King in particular driving home just how formidable the bad guys are when he says "I believe in the Injustice Society of America". Courtney Whitmore may just have her work cut out for her, but as we've seen in other trailers for the series, the new Stargirl has a plan to protect her city. After all, the Cosmic Staff did choose her.

DC's Stargirl will follow Courtney as she not only settles into her new life after her mother remarries and the family moves from Los Angeles to Nebraska, but also discovers that her new stepfather, Pat Dugan was once the sidekick to the Justice Society hero, Starman. When Courtney finds the late Starman's Cosmic Staff that Pat's been safekeeping, it chooses her as the next generation of justice.

Debuting first on DC Universe on Monday, May 18 and following with its network television debut on The CW the next day on Tuesday, May 19th, the series stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E., Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr., Meg DeLacey as Cindy Burman, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle, Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster, and Nelson Lee as Dr. Ito/Dragon King.

The series will take inspiration from the Stars and STRIPE comic, and according to co-creator and executive producer Geoff Johns, will also have a tone similar to that of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing," Johns revealed in an interview last year. "And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting."

