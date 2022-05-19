New Tom Swift Trailer Released

✖

We're less than two weeks away from the debut of the highly anticipated Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift, and now we're getting our best look at the series. During network Upfronts on Thursday, The CW released a brand-new season trailer for the upcoming series, giving fans their best look yet the titular character and the dangerous mission he finds himself on. You can check it out in the video below.

Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular character, an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that's hellbent on stopping him.

Tom Swift will star Tian Richards in the titular role along with Riverdale alum Ashleigh Murray as Tom's best friend Zenzi. In addition to Murray and Richards, Tom Swift will star Marquise Vilsón (The Kitchen, Blindspot) as Tom's bodyguard Isaac, and April Parker Jones (Supergirl, Bel-Air) as Tom's mom Lorraine. LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow) voices Barclay, Tom's AI. Swift was first introduced on The CW in the Season 2 Nancy Drew episode, "The Celestial Visitor". In terms of the books, the Tom Swift book series first began to be published in 1910 and encompasses more than 100 volumes. The books have been translated into many languages and have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. There have been multiple attempts to adapt Tom Swift into live action, with the only successful adaptation being a 1983 television special, The Tom Swift and Linda Craig Mystery Hour.

While the series is a spinoff of Nancy Drew — Tom Swift made his debut in a Season 2 episode of that series — a crossover event isn't necessarily in the works just yet though there will be plenty of nods and Easter eggs for fans.

"So, right now they are in two completely different years. Nancy Drew is still kind of 2019 and Tom Swift has jumped forward to the present date in the future, or 'present.'" series co-creator Noga Landau said. "So, as far as the two shows speaking to each other, if they do, it's gonna happen eventually, and it's gonna happen in a really interesting way. But, you know, what's important to us is that these two shows really stand on their own. Like they are in the same universe, the characters know each other, we've put a lot of really fun little Easter eggs if you're paying attention between Tom and Nancy."

The Tom Swift series is written, and executive produced by Nancy Drew showrunner Melina Hsu Taylor and co-creator Noga Landau, who co-created the series with Empire's Cameron Johnson. The project also hails from Nancy Drew producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Tom Swift debuts on Tuesday, May 31st at 9/8c on The CW.