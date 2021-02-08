New Wynonna Earp Trailer for Final SYFY Episodes Released

✖

Last week brought the news that after the final six episodes of Wynonna Earp's fourth season premiere on SYFY later this year that it will be the last batch seen on the network. Though the future of the series beyond those episodes remains uncertain, SYFY has now released a full trailer for the mid-season premiere and everything to follow, teasing plenty of epic fights, the inevitable wedding planning, unexpected reunions, and even a shout out to the fandom-created Wayhaught. You can watch the full trailer below! Wynonna Earp will return with its mid-season premiere on Friday, March 5 at 10 PM ET/PT.

"I'd like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience," showrunner Emily Andras said in a statement last week. "We couldn't be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family's story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future."

"I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished over these four seasons and so excited to get to watch the second half of season 4 together," series star Melanie Scrofano tweeted last week. "There will be tears but there will also be laughs. And crop tops. And family."

It's unclear if the series will jump ship to a new home for potential future seasons. Previously it was reported that the show had been "quietly renewed" for a fifth season at the network but that news coincided with production delays related to producer IDW and months before, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic wrecked many networks' plans for programming. Andras denied the news at the time as well, but her above statement about the show's potential future seems to leave the door open for more adventures.

Any network that picks up the series will quickly gain the loyalty of the Earper fandom, who previously pushed the season four premiere of Wynonna Earp as the #1 most social program across all television (excluding sports) and #2 trend on Twitter in the US as reported by Nielsen Social Content Ratings, beating out shows like 90 Day Fiance and Yellowstone.

Wynonna Earp's final story arc will build to a potential series finale on Friday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.