Canceled Nickelodeon Show Returns With New Season Streaming Soon

One canceled Nickelodeon series is going to be returning with a new season streaming with Paramount+ later this Fall. Nickelodeon has been going through just as many changes as the rest of broadcast television. As viewing habits continue to change and streaming services are seemingly moving further away from children’s entertainment, it’s meant that Nickelodeon has been going through changes that has resulted in some of their networks being shut down in a few regions. As for their shows, some of them have unfortunately been brought to a truncated end as a part of all of these shifts with the network too.

The Tiny Chef Show was one such cancellation that really got attention with fans as the staff behind the series shared a heartbreaking video in response. This video had gone viral with fans to the point where the staff revealed they got enough support to continue in some way after their Nickelodeon stint, and now fans can finally check out that final season of the series as it will be available for streaming with Paramount+ beginning next month after its broadcast run came to an end.

The Tiny Chef Show Comes to Paramount+

As part of Paramount+’s listing for new releases coming in September 2025, it has been confirmed that The Tiny Chef Show Season 3 will begin streaming with the platform beginning on September 10th. This was the final season of the animated series produced with Nickelodeon before the show was canceled, and thus even more fans will be able to check out the series and see why its cancellation garnered such an emotional response from fans. Because while it had a strong run with Nickelodeon on broadcast television, the streaming audience is likely going to be much larger.

When The Tiny Chef Show was first cancelled, the creative team shared the heartbreaking news on social media with the following message asking for support, “SOS Cheffers, please go to the link our bio to learn how you can help us keep Chef on social media. Tiny chefs cooking show has officially been cancelled (very unexpected) and without the support of a major network we need crowd funding to keep cookin’ over here.” But after that initial video went viral, the creative team received so much support that they are now going to continue the project in some other form.

What’s Next for The Tiny Chef Show?

“The team is getting ready to turn the tiny cameras back on in Chef’s tree stump home because you all have saved the Tiny Chef!,” the team shared on social media. “The outpouring of love messages, fan art, and donations have truly meant the world to the team. We are excited to get back to work and capture Chef’s next journey! From the biottum of or heawts, fank yew.” The continuation for The Tiny Chef Show has yet to be announced as of this time, but its latest social media posts tease that the creative team is still having fun bringing it all to life.

So while this new season of The Tiny Chef Show is not brand new to fans who might have seen it on Nickelodeon, it’s going to be new to a whole audience of fans who have made the full jump to streaming. It’s going to be especially important for those children who are still on the lookout for shows that entertain on such a notable level like many of Nickelodeon’s most beloved projects.