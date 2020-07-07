Nickelodeon Working on Real Pigeons Fight Crime Movie and TV Series

✖

Nickelodeon today announced a new, multiplatform deal with James Corden and Ben Winston to produce an animated movie and TV series, based on the recently released children’s book title, Real Pigeons Fight Crime. The movie and TV series are being developed to air on all Nickelodeon platforms, for Corden to produce alogn with Winston and their production company, Fulwell 73. This is the latest major animated project from Nickelodeon who, like other studios, are leaning heavily on animation, much of which can be done from home while production facilities and sets are largely shut down as a result of the pandemic. Creators Andrew McDonald and Ben Wood will serve as consultants throughout development and production.

The forthcoming Real Pigeons Fight Crime animated project is the latest addition to Nickelodeon’s programming, joining the recently greenlit Big Nate series as well as hit franchises like Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Henry Danger, among others. In addition to broadcast, Nickelodeon shows can be found on the Noggin app, and many can be bought in real time at streaming video on demand sites.

"We are so delighted to be working with our great friends at Nickelodeon on this wonderful, charming and funny book, and can’t wait to help bring it to life for kids everywhere!" Winston said in a statement.

"Real Pigeons Fight Crime is about a secret squad of crime-fighting pigeons, with high stakes and true hilarity making it a perfect fit for our audience," said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development. "By fusing the humor and expertise of this the incredible team at Fulwell 73 Productions, we are ready to show kids what pigeons really do--fight crime, solve mysteries, take down bad guys, and keep neighborhoods safe!"

Written by Andrew McDonald and illustrated by Ben Wood, Real Pigeons Fight Crime was published in Australia by Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing and is now available in over 10 territories including North America, where it was recently released by Random House Children’s Books. Hilarious, engaging and completely ridiculous, the Real Pigeons series has sold hundreds of thousands of books and has amassed legions of fans around the globe. Real Pigeons Fight Crime reveals the secret life of crime-busting pigeons who set out to keep a town safe. The deal underscores key elements of Nickelodeon’s content strategy, to build and expand the worlds of popular franchises and give audiences more of what they love.

