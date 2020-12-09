Netflix Announces Nicolas Cage's History of Swear Words

Have you ever wondered where all of your favorite swear words originated? Do you ever ponder the deeper, sometimes multiple meanings of the curses you won't say in front of your grandma? Well, apparently so does Nicolas Cage. The beloved film star, who has been known to deliver a curse word or two throughout his career, is hosting a new show for Netflix that explores the history of various swears, and it looks every bit as ridiculous as it sounds.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix announced the arrival of new series Nicolas Cage's History of Swear Words, which makes its debut on January 5, 2021. The announcement came with a teaser trailer that features Cage painting a canvas, talking about one of the words that will be featured in the series. You can check it out in the video at the top of the page.

History of Swear Words is exactly what it sounds like, a series that Netflix describes as "an education in expletives." You can check out the full description from the streaming service below.

"An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of 'F**k', 'Sh*t', 'B*tch', 'D**k', 'Pu**y', and 'Damn'."

Cage won't be alone in exploring the history of these profanities. He will be joined by guest stars Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isaiah Whitlock Jr.

Experts include Benjamin Bergen (PhD, Cognitive Scientist, Author of What The F), Anne Charity Hudley (PhD, Linguist and Educator), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic/Host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD, Author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing), and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, Author of Word By Word).

Are you looking forward to Nicolas Cage's new Netflix series? Let us know in the comments!