Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer Trailer Released by Netflix

From Making a Murderer to Tiger King to Unsolved Mysteries, Netflix has helped bring some monumental true crime stories into the mainstream sphere. In the new year, the streaming sensation is set to cover a truly buzzworthy case, with a new documentary series chronicling the crimes of Richard Ramirez, also known as the "Night Stalker". Just days after reports surrounding the series began to surface online, Netflix has released the first official trailer for the series, which is titled Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer. The four-part series will allow viewers to witness the story of one of the most vicious serial killers in American history, a real-life boogeyman that brought California to a standstill.

The new series is described, "In the sweltering summer of 1985, a record-breaking heatwave hit Los Angeles, along with a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected. The victims were men, women, and children. They ranged in age from six to 82. They came from different neighborhoods, racial backgrounds, and socioeconomic levels. Never before in criminal history had a single killer been responsible for such a grisly array of crimes. Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno. As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California."

"Told through harrowing first-person interviews, gripping archival footage and spectacular original photography, this four-part series represents the definitive telling of this iconic L.A. real-life horror story, painting a portrait of how it felt to live in fear at a time when absolutely anyone could be the Night Stalker’s next victim."

While this documentary series appears to provide a comprehensive retelling of Ramirez's twisted story, he has been at the center of several adaptations over the years, beginning with the 1989 TV movie Manhunt: Search for the Night Stalker. He most recently was played by Lou Diamond Phillips in the 2016 film The Night Stalker, and by Anthony Ruivivar and Zach Villa on Seasons 5 and 9 of American Horror Story.

Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on January 13th.