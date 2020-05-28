Full NOS4A2 Season 2 Trailer Unleashed

The adventures of Charlie Manx and Vic McQueen are set to continue in a second season of NOS4A2 on AMC, with an all-new trailer for the upcoming season having debuted which gives us a better taste of the terrors in store for viewers. Despite the season concluding with a devastating confrontation at Christmasland and nearly a decade having passed, Manx is all the more desperate to settle the score with Vic, who has only gained even more people to protect, as they could all become his potential victims. Check out the new trailer above and tune in to the Season Two premiere on AMC on June 21st.

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of Season One. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

Season Two also stars Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. Jami O'Brien once again serves as the series' showrunner.

With the debut season of the series covering roughly the first third of the source material, Joe Hill's novel of the same name, while the second season looks to be tackling the next third, or possibly even more, based on the trailers and teasers that have been released thus far.

For decades, author Stephen King's work has been turned into terrifying live-action adaptations, with son Hill now experiencing a similar level of success. Hill's sophomore novel, Horns, was developed into a movie starring Daniel Radcliffe back in 2013 and the comic book series he created with Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key, was developed into a Netflix series and has been renewed for a second season. Additionally, a number of Hill's collaborative efforts with his father have been developed or are in various stages of development for live-action adventures.

Tune in to the Season Two premiere of NOS4A2 on June 21st.

