“Not a New Eleven”: How That Character’s Powers Work in Stranger Things Explained by Creators

The release of Stranger Things Season 5 has ended the long wait for the final chapter of the saga, with the first volume of episodes now streaming on Netflix. This premiere marks a massive cultural moment, bringing audiences back to the world of Hawkins while also explaining what happened to Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) after the tragic events of the previous season and even bringing back forgotten characters from Stranger Things‘ history. The finale of these first four episodes, however, comes with a plot twist that turns one key Hawkins character into a superpowered force. Warning: Spoilers below for Stranger Things 5, Volume 1

The shocking conclusion of Stranger Things 5, Volume 1 sees Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) unleash a dormant power to save his friends from a Demogorgon massacre. During the chaotic siege at the military base, Will taps into the hive mind, freezing the attacking monsters in mid-air and crushing their bodies remotely. While the visual is strikingly similar to the telekinesis displayed by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the showrunners are quick to clarify the distinction.

“He’s not a new Eleven, and that was important to us,” Matt Duffer explained to EW. “In fact, he doesn’t really have powers himself. He’s channeling Vecna’s powers. Because he’s, since season 1, been connected to him and, in part, connected to the Mind Flayer, that is allowing him to tap into and use these powers if he’s in close enough proximity.” His abilities are strictly bound to the biological network of the Upside Down, meaning he cannot manipulate ordinary physical objects. This specific mechanic ensures that Will acts as a tactical complement to Eleven rather than a replacement.

“It’s different in that he’s able to channel Vecna’s powers. But they’re all related. Vecna and Eleven, their powers are similar,” Ross Duffer told Variety. “The powers aren’t within him. He’s able to channel these powers from Vecna and use it, sort of puppeteering.” Matt Duffer further elaborated in the same interview on the limitations of this new skill set. “He taps into the hive mind, and then he can manipulate anything within the hive. You’ll see how far he can take it as you continue to watch. But that’s how he’s able to manipulate the monster. So he can’t open a door, because the door is not part of the hive mind.”

The Duffer Brothers Have Planned Will’s Connection to Vecna Since Season 2 of Stranger Things

Season 5 of Stranger Things pays off a narrative thread that has been woven into the fabric of the show since the second season. Longtime viewers will recall Will’s harrowing arc as “The Spy,” where the Mind Flayer possessed him to track the survivors within Hawkins. That traumatic violation has now been recontextualized as a dormant weapon.

“He had a dark version of it in Season 2 — he was connected to Vecna,” Matt Duffer told Variety. “He could see what he saw, but he didn’t realize that at the time he was able to tap into it in a way and use it against Vecna. That’s something he doesn’t learn till this season. It took us a while to build there, but it was something we always intended to do. The details of it were a little rough until we started working on it.”

The transformation in Episode 4 marks a pivotal turning point for Will, driven by a newfound self-acceptance. Following a heart-to-heart with Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) regarding his identity, Will stops fighting the connection and effectively reverses the flow. He ceases to be a radio receiver for the enemy and becomes the broadcaster. The implications for the remainder of the season are massive. Will’s control over the hive mind gives the Hawkins team a strategic advantage they have never possessed. While Eleven acts as a blunt instrument of raw force against physical and psychic threats, Will serves as a jammer for the enemy’s network.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Volume 2 arrives on December 25th, with the final episode following on December 31st.

