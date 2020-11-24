Obi-Wan: Aladdin Star Rumored for Role in Disney+ Show

✖

Disney+'s Obi-Wan continues even further into development, with more casting breakdowns from the latest Lucasfilm series surfacing online Monday. One recent report has revealed Naomi Scott is one of three actors to receive callbacks for the role of "Riley," a lead character opposite Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan. According to the report from The Illuminerdi, Thusso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad) and Anula Nalekar are also up for the role.

With the casting breakdowns provided, Riley is listed as a 20-25 female also going by Eve. The breakdown also provides information on three other roles: Tia (Female, 30s), Harold (A quirky, comedic male, 20s-30s), and Bella (Latinx female, 40s). As the norm with this type of information, the names are all but guaranteed to serve as placeholders for the character's actual name.

Though little has been revealed about the show itself, McGregor confirmed earlier this fall the show would begin filming next March.

"We start shooting it in March next year," the actor confirmed in an October appearance on Graham Norton.

The chat then dove into the content of the series as a guest asked McGregor how much closer he'll be to Alec Guinness's portrayal in A New Hope now that both the actor and character are significantly older than their previous appearances.

"The fun thing about doing them in the first place, when I was much younger, was trying to imagine Alec Guinness and how he would play these streams as a younger guy," the actor added. "It led me to watch a lot of his early work, which I hadn't seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films he'd been in and I just had such a great time studying him in those movies. This time, I will be much closer in age to him and it will be my challenge to sort of meet him somewhere. It's a great honor to try and pretend to be him."

Obi-Wan is one of a handful of series in active development at Lucasfilm. Others include a third season of The Mandalorian, a Boba Fett series that is rumored to take place between Mando and Return of the Jedi, a Cassian Andor series, and a series from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland.

Obi-Wan has yet to get a release date from Disney+.

