One of The Best Sci-Fi Series of the 2020s is a Streaming Hit on Netflix

While it might sometimes feel like there’s “nothing to watch” on television, the truth is that there are some genuinely great series out there for fans to check out. This is especially true when it comes to genre series, like sci-fi and horror. The issue, however, is that some of the best programs end up as hidden gems but now one of the best sci-fi series of the past decade is finally getting a chance to shine as a streaming hit on Netflix ahead of its fifth and final season.

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Originally released on Epix back in 2022 is From. The series, which streams on the rebranded MGM+, is a sci-fi horror series starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Scott McCord, Ricky, He, and Chloe Van Landschoot and follows the residents of a town that traps everyone who enters and those who are trapped there try to stay alive while dealing with terrifying, seemingly supernatural threats all while trying to figure out how to get out. The series concluded its fourth season back in June. The first three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix where the series has recently topped the Nielsen streaming report, making it not only a hit for the streamer but giving it a whole new audience as well.

FROM Is The Best Sci-Fi Horror Series You’re Probably Not Watching (But Should Be)

To be completely honest, fully explaining the mythos of From is tricky (don’t worry, we have a handy breakdown of the seasons here) but it’s a rare series that somehow manages to not only build on each season but also change things up in ways that make them even more complex, raising the stakes in a way that feels earned season after season. Season 3 saw an element of time travel really enter the story along with the arrival of the big bad, The Man In Yellow, while Season 4 delivered a huge twist about The Man in Yellow and upped the ante in a huge way with the townspeople losing one of their only safety nets against the villain. The whole series has built itself to a place where the fifth and final season — which is currently in production — is going to be intense in the best possible way.

From has definitely started to pick up attention recently — Season 4 was critically acclaimed and Amazon Prime Video briefly streamed the first season which helped expose more people to the series. But now the first three seasons are Netflix where it is definitely building an audience. While the fourth season is currently only available with an MGM+ subscription, the show topping the charts briefly for Netflix shows that there as an appetite for it. Now is also the perfect time to stream the series. The final season is expected sometime in Spring of 2027 — so now you can get caught up and get invested in this absolute gem of a series before stepping into its final, chilling chapter.

The first three seasons of FROM are currently streaming on Netflix.