Paramount+ Releases First Episode of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head For Free on YouTube

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is coming to Paramount+ today, and to celebrate, the streamer has released the first episode, free and complete, to their YouTube channel. The new series offers an only-slightly-modernized take on the rude, crude, incredibly dumb slackers that became a global pop culture phenomenon on MTV in the 1990s, and in addition to its U.S. debut today, it will also be available to stream internationally in all territories where the service is available. The service also hosts the 1996 feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as remastered versions of the classic series.

Beavis and Butt-Head is only one of the many properties from that era currently making a comeback, with its spinoff Daria also planning a modern-day spinoff of its own. Paramount+ also has new episodes of Jackass planned, which is a series that came to MTV shortly after Beavis and Butt-Head but certainly shares some of its sensibilities. Since Paramount+ is a pay platform and it's been decades since anybody was able to visit with these two old friends, it seems the streamer decided to make the re-introduction as easy as possible.

You can see it below.

In 2020, Comedy Central -- which, like MTV, is owned by Paramount -- announced that they would revive the series, ordering two seasons and the ever-so-slight title change. Later, it was determined that the series would forego traditional, linear TV in favor of a streaming release on Paramount+.

You can see the official synopsis for the series here:

In Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head , Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever.

Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge's 1992 short film "Frog Baseball," which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase "Liquid Television." After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, Beavis and Butt-Head ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993 to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show's popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.