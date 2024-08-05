Paramount+ Reveals DORA Season 2 Premiere Date, Guest Stars, and Swiper Music Video (Exclusive)

Dora, Boots, and the entire crew are back for a new season of Dora, and we’ve got all your exclusive details on the new season right here! Today Paramount+ has announced that Dora will premiere its second season on Friday, September 13th on Paramount+, and will make its linear premiere on Monday, September 16th, and will premiere Monday through Thursday for three back-to-back weeks on Nickelodeon at 11 AM ET/PT and on Nick Jr. at 5 PM ET/PT. We can also reveal the first look at La Reina, played by Orange is the New Black star Dascha Polanco, as well as your first look at a brand new music video based on the foxy thief known as Swiper! You can watch the full Swiper is Gonna Swipe video below.

Welcome Back Swiper

Dora season 2 will once again be produced by Nickelodeon Animation and will feature 26 11-minute episodes. In addition to the United States, September 13th will be Dora’s season 2 debut in Canada, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, with more international markets following at a latter date. All season 1 episodes can also be streamed now on Paramount+, as well as the original eight seasons of Dora the Explorer.

In season 2 fans will reunite with all of their favorite characters, but will also be introduced to some new ones, including Polanco’s La Reina. The duo will also fave new challenges and find new adventure along the journey. The official season 2 description reads, “In the second season, Dora and her best monkey friend, Boots, encounter new challenges, overcome tricky obstacles, and explore new fantastical territories. Kids will join the iconic Latina heroine on her journey as she meets new friends and helps others, learning inspiring lessons through catchy songs and nonstop laughter.”

Dora features a talented cast, starring Diana Zermeño as Dora; Asher Colton Spence as Boots; Anairis Quiñones as Map and The Fiesta Trio’s Armadillo; Marc Weiner as Swiper; Mike Smith Rivera as Papi; Maria Canals-Barrera as Abuela; Danny Burstein as Grumpy Old Troll and The Fiesta Trio’s Frog and Marmoset; Katarina Sky as Backpack; Donovan Monzon-Sanders as Tico; Tandi Fomukong as Isa; Quintún Muñoz as Benny; Chris Gifford as Big Red Chicken; and Kathleen Herles, the original voice of Dora the Explorer, as Mami. Additional guest stars include Taboo as Quickatoo and Kate del Castillo as Ale the Alebrije. Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black, In the Heights) joins season two as La Reina.

Dora is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., and created by Chris Gifford and Valerie Walsh Valdes. Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Rich Magallanes serve as executive producers. Henry Lenardin-Madden serves as co-executive producer, and Alejandro Bien-Willner serves as story editor. Marielle Kaar is Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series. Dora the Explorer was created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner.

Season 2 and Beyond

“Kids and family programming is consistently one of the most popular genres on Paramount+ and we’re thrilled that our audience has already embraced Dora,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “It’s an incredible opportunity to introduce this beloved character and iconic franchise to a whole new generation.”

Added Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, “Our audiences have embraced the new Dora series with open arms, and it’s incredible how she continues to capture the imaginations of preschoolers around the world with her extraordinary rainforest adventures. We can’t wait for kids to discover all of the new fantastical places and colorful characters in the second season while learning and playing along with their good friend Dora.”

Dora season 1 is now available to stream on Paramount+.

