Patricia Alice Albrecht, Who Voiced Pizzazz In Jem And The Holograms, Has Died

Patricia Alice Albrecht, best known to the public as the voice of Pizzazz from Jem and The Holograms, has passed away. Samantha Newark, the show’s voice of Jem, shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself with Albrecht. “Patricia Alice Albrecht my beautiful friend and our beloved “Pizzazz” died this morning Christmas Day at her home in Nashville TN,” Newark wrote. “Please keep her family in your prayers. In Lew of flowers it was Patricia’s wish for those that loved her to make a donation to https://freeforlifeintl.org/.”

Albrecht was born in Detroit, Michigan. She is best known for voicing Phyllis “Pizzazz” Gabor on the animated Jem and The Holograms series but has several other credits to her name, continuing an acting career until 1996. Jem and The Holograms aired from 1985 through 1988.

You can see Newark’s touching post to Instagram below.

According to Albrecht’s resume on her IMDb profile, she has 18 acting credits to her name. She appeared in live action titles such as Remington Steele and Mama’s Family and also contributed her voice to several titles such as Tom & Jerry: Kid’s Series and Batman: The Animated Series.

Albrecht went on to move to Nashville, Tennessee, where she formed a poetry group and encouraged others to reach out if they were seeking a career in writing. “We are more than poets,” she wrote in 2017. “We are a family of writers who have found common ground through poetry. We have learned to listen and critique with kindness. We have cultivated sound foundations, urging each other to write and speak her truth.”