Peacemaker Star Teases the Wildest Season 2 Episode Is Yet to Come

Warning: Minor spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1 below. The second season of Peacemaker kicked off with a premiere that featured an orgy, extreme violence, and one of DC’s most surprising deaths to date. This immediately established a starkly different tone from the more family-friendly blockbuster adventure of Superman, signaling to audiences that this corner of the DCU would be an unapologetically R-rated affair. While the first episode has already set a high bar for chaos, it appears the season’s wildest moments are still on the way. In fact, journalists who received advance screeners of the eight-episode season were only provided with the first five, with the final three episodes being kept secret for a very specific reason, reveals a Peacemaker star.

“It’s a big theme, and it’s a theme that’s tested throughout the season,” Steve Agee, who plays John Economos, told The Hollywood Reporter about the season’s willingness to explore the appeal of “what if?” scenarios. According to Agee, the central question of whether the grass is truly greener on the other side is what led DC Studios to withhold the final episodes. “There’s a reason for that. The last three episodes are almost like a whole new season. They are absolutely insane, and they really cross into that actual question even more so.”

Peacemaker Season 2 revolves around Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker (John Cena), discovering a parallel universe through a portal in his father’s quantum folding storage unit. In this alternate reality, his life is seemingly perfect, as his father and brother are alive, and they fight crime together as beloved, wealthy heroes. This other Christopher even has a romantic history with his ARGUS colleague, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). This idealized world is everything the main Peacemaker has ever dreamed of, forcing him to confront heavy questions about identity and the paths people take in life.

How Peacemaker Season 2 Fits Into the DCU?

Peacemaker Season 2 functions as a direct narrative sequel to Superman, firmly cementing its place in the new DC Universe. The premiere episode cleverly established this connection with a “previously on” segment that retconned key moments from the first season to align with the new continuity, such as replacing the Justice League with the Justice Gang from Superman. This strategy allows DC Studios to maintain control over the official canon while seamlessly integrating the fan-favorite first season into the new timeline, keeping what worked without being beholden to a previous universe’s baggage.

Furthermore, the dimensional rift created by Lex Luthor (Nichola Hoult) in Superman serves as the political backdrop for the new season, giving ARGUS a reason to be on high alert about Peacemaker’s portal technology and creating a direct link between the film and the series. This demonstrates that the DCU is being built as a truly interconnected world where the events of one project have meaningful consequences in another, even if they all function as standalone stories.

DC Studios’ commitment to a diverse yet unified universe will continue with the DCU’s confirmed 2026 slate. The studio is preparing a variety of projects, including the cosmic adventure Supergirl, the R-rated horror film Clayface, and the detective procedural Lanterns. Each of these will offer a unique genre experience while existing within the same shared world.

New episodes of Peacemaker premiere on HBO Max on Thursdays.

What surprises do you think the final three episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 have in store? Share your theories in the comments!