Peacock’s Bust Down Reveals Trailer, First Look Images and Premiere Date

An unconventional comedy is making its way to Peacock this spring. The streamer has released the trailer, first look images, key art, and a premiere date for Bust Down starring Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay, and Chris Redd. The series features four casino employees in middle America, stuck in their dead-end lives and dead-end jobs while they try to navigate their way out of the mess they’ve made of their lives. Bust Down joins a growing list of Peacock original programming, such as the adaptation of AfterShock’s Dead Day comic book, JOE vs. CAROLE, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot Bel-Air.

Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels is one of the executive producers on Bust Down, alongside Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Chris Redd, Hilary Marx, Andrew Singer, and Richie Keen. All six 30-minute episodes will drop on March 10th.

The unique trailer begins with a soft melodic tune playing in the background. The words “Black Excellence,” “Black Beauty,” and “Black Power” appear on the screen alongside images of Black men and women working in their chosen professions. We also see our four protagonists digging in the dirt as the record scratches and we’re told as far as Bust Down goes, “This Ain’t That.”

Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Sam Jay, and Chris Redd had this to say regarding the new trailer for the Peacock series: “We wanted the Bust Down trailer to reflect the absurdity of the show. This isn’t about warming hearts or giving voice to the voiceless. Our show is about finding comedy in the unimportant. Each episode these four characters escape societal pressures to strive and excel by digging themselves further into a metaphorical hole, which led us to this concept.”

The actors also expressed how friendship is the key inspiration for Bust Down: “Bust Down is rooted in our friendship. Every character is a hyperbolic version of how we see each other, and every story is inspired by the bad choices we each naturally make out in the world. There aren’t a lot of straight comedies right now where people truly go for jokes that are raunchy, irreverent, and complicated, and at its core that’s what Bust Down is all about. We believe true equality is being able to make a show about nonsense the same way white people have been doing forever. We just wanted to make something so fucking hilarious that it makes people laugh so much that they miss jokes and then have to circle back to watch again.”

What do you think of the Bust Down trailer? Make sure to leave us your thoughts, and check out images and artwork from the series below.

