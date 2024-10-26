Everything Coming to Peacock in November 2024

November is almost here and Peacock is getting ready to ring in a new month with a whole slew of new movies and TV shows. This week, Peacock released its monthly newsletter for November, letting subscribers know all of the different titles that will be added to its lineup over the next few weeks.

The newsletter revealed that hit movies like Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Paddington, Die Hard, Dirty Dancing, and several others will be arriving on Peacock at the start of the month. The blockbuster hit Twisters will also be coming to Peacock this month, making its streaming debut on November 15th. You can check out the full November lineup below!

November 1st

The American President

Angels Sing

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Appetite for Love

Atomic Blonde

Back To The Future

Back To The Future II

Back To The Future III

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Belfast

Billy Madison

Black Hawk Down

Black Nativity

Blockers

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Casino

CBGB

A Christmas In Vermont

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day Day The Earth Stood Still

The Departed

Dick (1999)

Die Hard

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing (2017)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating

Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Flight

Flip That Romance

Game 6

Hannibal

Harry and the Hendersons

Heaven Is For Real

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)

Interstellar

It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s Complicated

The Journey Ahead

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

King Kong

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Liar, Liar

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Madagascar

Major Payne

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Mixed Nuts

Moulin Rouge

My Sweet Austrian Holiday

Mystery 101: Pilot

Norm Of The North

Notting Hill

Paddington

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Holiday

Phil

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 3

Quigley Down Under

Red Riding: 1974

Red Riding: 1980

Red Riding: 1983

A Ring by Spring

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

The Secrets of Bella Vista

The Silence of The Lambs

Silver Linings Playbook

Sing

Soul Food

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Sweet Carolina

Ted

There Be Dragons

This Christmas

The Truman Show

The Turkey Bowl

Una

Volcano

Walk The Line

The Warlords

November 2nd

A Carol For Two (Hallmark)

The Outfit

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

November 3rd

Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)

November 4th

Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)

Mr. Jones

November 5th

2024 Presidential Election

The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special

November 6th

After the Ball

Divorce Bait

From Time to Time

Paradise Hills

So Undercover

Tiger Eyes

November 7th

Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)

Four friends take a girls trip to Vietnam in this new unscripted series where the spirituality, hospitality and beauty of Vietnam help the ladies heal from heartache, strengthen friendships and reevaluate their priorities back at home.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

November 8th

Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)

I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)

November 9th

Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)

November 10th

Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)

November 11th

Manson: The Women

Night School

Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)

Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)

‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)

November 12th

Anatomy of a Crime

Firestarter (2022)

November 13th

St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)

November 14th

The Day Of The Jackal, Season 1 – Premiere, 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

November 15th

A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)

Fast X

Marrowbone

Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)

Twisters brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornadoes.

November 16th

Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)

Furious 7

Miss Universo 2024

You Won’t Be Alone

November 17th

Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)

November 18th

Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)

Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)

November 19th

Making Manson – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

An explosive series offering unfiltered insights into America’s most notorious killer, Charles Manson. Through 20 years’ worth of never-before-aired conversations, those closest to the case have their views challenged as Manson talks openly about his part in the infamous crimes, as well as his upbringing, criminal youth and his true feelings about “The Family.” Manson reveals the cruelty he suffered in reform school and the childhood experiences that made him who he was. Former “Family” members listen to the exclusive conversations and are taken back to the time when they “would do anything for Charlie.” Manson recounts the early crimes that led to the murder spree in the summer of ‘69, laying out an explanation of loyalty and brotherhood that pushes against the accepted motive: his desire to incite Helter Skelter. In the final moments before his death, Manson reflects on his life in prison and shows rare tenderness for the man who spoke to him across the decades.

November 20th

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)

Night Court, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

November 21st

Based On A True Story, Season 2 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

BASED ON A TRUE STORY is a satire of the true crime genre with elements that are loosely inspired by true events. Season 1 is about Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and her husband Nathan (Chris Messina), a down-on-their-luck couple, whose lives collide with an infamous serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles and seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime by making a podcast with the killer.

Clerks III

Press Start, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)*

Eight-year-old Sunny Zaki and his younger sister, Rue, are all about the exciting, fast-paced world of the Super Rabbit Boy video game series. When the siblings find themselves immersed in the game, their lives are flipped upside down as they go from being Super Rabbit Boy’s biggest fans to his best friends.

November 22nd

A Novel Noel (Hallmark)

November 23rd

Ambulance

Christmas on Call (Hallmark)

I Am Not Your Negro

November 24th

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)

November 25th

Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)

To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)

November 26th

Queen of The Capital

November 27th

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)

November 28th

Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)

Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

November 29th

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)

The One That Got Away

November 30th

A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)

Deck the Walls (Hallmark)

Hick

Mad To Be Normal