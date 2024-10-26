Everything Coming to Peacock in November 2024

November is almost here and Peacock is getting ready to ring in a new month with a whole slew of new movies and TV shows. This week, Peacock released its monthly newsletter for November, letting subscribers know all of the different titles that will be added to its lineup over the next few weeks.
The newsletter revealed that hit movies like Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Paddington, Die Hard, Dirty Dancing, and several others will be arriving on Peacock at the start of the month. The blockbuster hit Twisters will also be coming to Peacock this month, making its streaming debut on November 15th. You can check out the full November lineup below!
Videos by ComicBook.com
November 1st
The American President
Angels Sing
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Appetite for Love
Atomic Blonde
Back To The Future
Back To The Future II
Back To The Future III
Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
Belfast
Billy Madison
Black Hawk Down
Black Nativity
Blockers
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Casino
CBGB
A Christmas In Vermont
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
The Day After Tomorrow
The Day Day The Earth Stood Still
The Departed
Dick (1999)
Die Hard
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing (2017)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating
Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Face/Off
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Flight
Flip That Romance
Game 6
Hannibal
Harry and the Hendersons
Heaven Is For Real
Hell Or High Water
Hidden Figures
A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)
Interstellar
It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie
It’s Complicated
The Journey Ahead
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
King Kong
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Liar, Liar
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Madagascar
Major Payne
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Mixed Nuts
Moulin Rouge
My Sweet Austrian Holiday
Mystery 101: Pilot
Norm Of The North
Notting Hill
Paddington
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Holiday
Phil
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 3
Quigley Down Under
Red Riding: 1974
Red Riding: 1980
Red Riding: 1983
A Ring by Spring
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
The Secrets of Bella Vista
The Silence of The Lambs
Silver Linings Playbook
Sing
Soul Food
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Sweet Carolina
Ted
There Be Dragons
This Christmas
The Truman Show
The Turkey Bowl
Una
Volcano
Walk The Line
The Warlords
November 2nd
A Carol For Two (Hallmark)
The Outfit
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
November 3rd
Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)
November 4th
Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)
Mr. Jones
November 5th
2024 Presidential Election
The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special
November 6th
After the Ball
Divorce Bait
From Time to Time
Paradise Hills
So Undercover
Tiger Eyes
November 7th
Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)
Four friends take a girls trip to Vietnam in this new unscripted series where the spirituality, hospitality and beauty of Vietnam help the ladies heal from heartache, strengthen friendships and reevaluate their priorities back at home.
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
November 8th
Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)
I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)
November 9th
Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)
November 10th
Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)
November 11th
Manson: The Women
Night School
Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)
Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)
‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)
November 12th
Anatomy of a Crime
Firestarter (2022)
November 13th
St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)
November 14th
The Day Of The Jackal, Season 1 – Premiere, 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.
November 15th
A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)
Fast X
Marrowbone
Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)
Twisters brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornadoes.
November 16th
Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)
Furious 7
Miss Universo 2024
You Won’t Be Alone
November 17th
Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)
November 18th
Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)
Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)
November 19th
Making Manson – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
An explosive series offering unfiltered insights into America’s most notorious killer, Charles Manson. Through 20 years’ worth of never-before-aired conversations, those closest to the case have their views challenged as Manson talks openly about his part in the infamous crimes, as well as his upbringing, criminal youth and his true feelings about “The Family.” Manson reveals the cruelty he suffered in reform school and the childhood experiences that made him who he was. Former “Family” members listen to the exclusive conversations and are taken back to the time when they “would do anything for Charlie.” Manson recounts the early crimes that led to the murder spree in the summer of ‘69, laying out an explanation of loyalty and brotherhood that pushes against the accepted motive: his desire to incite Helter Skelter. In the final moments before his death, Manson reflects on his life in prison and shows rare tenderness for the man who spoke to him across the decades.
November 20th
Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)
Night Court, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
November 21st
Based On A True Story, Season 2 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
BASED ON A TRUE STORY is a satire of the true crime genre with elements that are loosely inspired by true events. Season 1 is about Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and her husband Nathan (Chris Messina), a down-on-their-luck couple, whose lives collide with an infamous serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles and seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime by making a podcast with the killer.
Clerks III
Press Start, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)*
Eight-year-old Sunny Zaki and his younger sister, Rue, are all about the exciting, fast-paced world of the Super Rabbit Boy video game series. When the siblings find themselves immersed in the game, their lives are flipped upside down as they go from being Super Rabbit Boy’s biggest fans to his best friends.
November 22nd
A Novel Noel (Hallmark)
November 23rd
Ambulance
Christmas on Call (Hallmark)
I Am Not Your Negro
November 24th
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)
November 25th
Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)
To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)
November 26th
Queen of The Capital
November 27th
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
November 28th
Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)
Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
November 29th
Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)
The One That Got Away
November 30th
A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)
Deck the Walls (Hallmark)
Hick
Mad To Be Normal