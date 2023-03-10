Pedro Pascal Calls Game of Thrones Head Crushing "Best Part of The Day"

Pedro Pascal is having a moment. Not only is the actor starring as Joel Miller in HBO's The Last of Us, but he's also back as the fan-favorite Din Djarin in Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Of course, these shows aren't Pascal's first foray into television. He's been making appearances on TV since the beginning of his career, but many fans started to know him after he appeared in the fourth season of Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell. This week, Pascal was a guest on Hot Ones and talked about his iconic Game of Thrones death scene.

"I got my head crushed in, it was the best part of the day," Pascal shared. "It was so hot when we were shooting that scene. You know, he's over me and he puts his thumbs in my eyes and they've got tubing through his body into his forearms to his thumbs just pumping cool blood." He added of his scene partner Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (The Mountain),"[He's] the gentlest guy ever, felt no pressure at all. He was so hyper-aware of it, I couldn't even feel his weight on me as he basically straddled me. There were all of these fleshy bits that they were kind of placing over my face and pumping blood so that it would pool and spread through the amphitheater from the side good wide. And that sort of shot of the two of us from above. I was dead asleep because it was so hot. This stuff was so cooling to the touch and you had to be really, really still."

Pascal added, "And that was the most relaxing and knowing also that we had gotten to the end of this four-day fight that we were shooting out there. It was very cathartic and I went into the deepest sleep I've been in. I realize now that because I'm not a very good sleeper, I need to be laid out with pieces of flesh, gelatinous, cool to the touch. Face meat and pooling blood and maybe you'll finally get a good f*ckin' night's sleep."

What Fan Request Does Pedro Pascal Dislike?

Pascal seems to enjoy the "daddy" status he's earned playing surrogate fathers in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, but he does have his limits when it comes to certain fan requests. Recently, he appeared on The Graham Norton Show (via Metro) and revealed he thinks it is a bit strange when Star Wars fans ask him to use his Mando voice on their children.

"People come up to me and ask me to do the voice for their kids. But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low-register bedroom voice. It is so creepy and doesn't work in real life," Pascal explained. He added of his Star Wars fame, "I am enjoying it, but I am trying to figure it all out." During the interview, he also joked about working with Grogu. "He is remarkably lifelike and a real screen partner but does steal every scene."

The Last of Us' season finale drops on HBO on March 12th, and the third episode The Mandalorian's third season releases on Disney+ on March 15th.