Game of Thrones: Pedro Pascal Consoles Ben Schwartz Over Oberyn's Emotional Death

Game of Thrones is one of those pop culture phenomenon's that can rarely be replicated. The series was on the air for eight seasons and is spawning numerous spin-offs like the most recent House of the Dragon. The series is making new fans revisit or watch the original series for the first time, with some celebrities even live tweeting their first watch. One of the latest celebs to watch the series is Sonic the Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz, and he freaked out when he got to one moment in the series. When the actor reached the episode where Oberon Martell (Pedro Pascal) meets his end at the hands of The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) he immediately called Pascal on FaceTime.

During his live-tweeting session, Schwartz shared a screenshot of his unanswered FaceTime call to Pascal with the caption "This made it even worse." To which Pascal replied "Nobody worry we just got off the phone." You can check out the interaction below!

Nobody worry we just got off the phone — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) October 5, 2022

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones spin-offs. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

What do you think about the interaction? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!