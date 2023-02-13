Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Admits He "Can't See Sh-t" in Costume

Ever since audiences saw Boba Fett's helmet in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the look was immediately foreboding and intimidating, but despite all those impressive qualities, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal confirms that the costume's evocative elements also make it quite cumbersome as a performer. Speaking candidly with Empire Magazine, the performer joked how he "can't see sh-t" and, while the costume department continues to make the costume more comfortable for him, it still makes some of the more physical elements a bit more challenging. The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 1st.

"It's like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it," Pascal revealed to the outlet. "It's ironic that you can't see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real -- but you can't see sh-t!"

As any Star Wars fan can tell you, just by seeing the exterior qualities of the helmet, the field of vision is limited, though Pascal detailed another complication about wearing the costume and attempting to deliver dialogue.

"They've continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it's like going blind," Pascal detailed. "Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There's no peripheral vision. If there's a hole, I'm gonna fall into it."

He added, "When it's on, you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector."

The upcoming Season 3 of the series is described, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

