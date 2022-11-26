Pennyworth Star Emma Paetz on Martha's Season 3 Journey (Exclusive)

Season 3 of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler wrapped up on Thursday and the season finale, "Highland Wedding", was explosive — literally and figuratively. The episode picked up with Lucius Fox (Simon Manyonda) in need of a rescue after having broken into Level-7 to save the PWE's from General Thursday's (Tristram Wymark) brutal experimentation and ended with a status quo-changing explosion. In between the chaos, Martha Wayne (Emma Paetz) ended up potentially committing treason as well as patching things up with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), putting something of a nice bow on the season-long challenges the couple faced. Now, Paetz breaks down Martha's journey with ComicBook.com, saying that she feels like Season 3 brings the future parents of Batman closer together than ever before.

"I think ultimately her, and Thomas end up closer than I think we've ever seen them throughout the series, all three seasons," Paetz said. "I think that Martha's very good at compartmentalizing things. So, I think at the beginning she's not struggling too much with keeping this sort of life, her entire career, and the reality of her family life, separate. But it bleeds into more and more until inevitably Thomas finds out. But yeah, Martha, every season, has kind of had a very different thing that she's dealing with in a different arc and this season was no exception. It's very satisfying to play when your character gets to be so different and in such different environments every season."

Paetz also spoke about Martha's "strict moral code" that made it never a question that she'd act to help Lucius, even though it could have had major risks for herself and her family.

"I don't think in that situation it's even a question to Martha of, 'am I going to do something?' I think that Martha has just a strict moral code and also kind of just maybe some sort of destructive impulse in a way that leads her into these adventures," Paetz said. "I don't think it was really a choice for her. I think she kind of thought, some of the stuff that I think Martha was dealing with this season was things that she thought she should be feeling as a wife and mother that she wasn't. I think she just genuinely does love doing those things but realizes intellectually that she has a family now that she needs to consider. But she still has such a strong pull to this other world."

And with the season ending in such an explosive manner — an atom bomb detonates at 10 Downing Street with Alfred, the Waynes, Lucius, and the rescued PWEs among others who escaped the city watching from afar — Paetz said that even with Martha and Thomas closer than ever, there is still a lot to sort out.

"I think they really are much closer now. They have sort of, I think, properly connected and been honest with each other in a way that they weren't necessarily before," she said. "They've arguably still got a lot to work through because I think that they just kind of… I don't know how internalized that acceptance of their situation was. It was really sped up because they were like, 'well, we've got to get out of here, okay, let's work through this.' But who's to say that that has actually, really kind of absorbed when they've got a bit of time to digest that."

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler is streaming on HBO Max.