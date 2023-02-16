Percy Jackson: Actor Teases Involvement in Series, Reportedly Playing Major Role

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is two-thirds complete. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels was first set in motion back in April 2020, with the series being officially announced that December at Disney Investor Day. The eight-episode first season would spend all of 2021 in pre-production, developing scripts and kickstarting the casting process. Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) was notified that he would be playing the titular character in January 2022, and cameras finally began rolling in June. Dozens of actors would report to set over the course of Percy Jackson's eight-month production process, including talent from both the theatrical stage and the wrestling ring.

Just a couple of weeks after wrapping filming, another actor appears to have confirmed his involvement in Percy Jackson Season 1. Jason Gray-Stanford (Monk) shared an image of the Percy Jackson Disney+ logo on Twitter along with the caption, "See you in 2024..." Gray-Stanford is currently listed on Percy Jackson and the Olympians's IMDb page as playing "Maron" in two episodes.

On the page, Maron is a satyr that sits on the Council of Cloven Elders. This council is tasked with watching over fellow satyrs' search for Pan, the lost god of the wild. Maron and company grant worthy satyrs a Searcher's License, which gives them the blessing to conduct their own search for Pan. These Searcher's Licenses are given to satyrs that protect a demigod in the real world and successfully bring them to Camp Half-Blood.

Maron's potential appearance in Season 1, which is based on the events of The Lightning Thief, would be a slight departure from the books, as he makes his novelized debut in The Battle of the Labyrinth. This would not be out of the ordinary for Percy Jackson Season 1 though, as Producer Becky Riordan has emphasized that there will be original scenes scripted for the show to help "improve story logic." Beyond that, Greek gods Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and Hephaestus (Timothy Omundson) are set to appear slightly ahead of schedule.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in post-production.