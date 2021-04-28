Percy Jackson Fans Are Campaigning For Logan Lerman To Play Poseidon In Disney+ Series

Earlier today came word that Disney+'s Percy Jackson and The Olympians series is officially on the hunt for its lead role with author Rick Riordan sharing the news on his social media. The author revealed that the preliminary search for the new lead is now ongoing and that they are "looking for an actor who can 'play 12.'" This news has had many fans of the books realizing that former Percy Jackson actor Logan Lerman is now entirely too old for the part, but that doesn't mean he couldn't appear in some capacity, and they've decided he should play the father of Percy Jackson, Poseidon.

Played by Kevin McKidd in the 2010 feature adaptation, putting Lerman in the role would give the series a major meta-wink to the franchise at large since he originated the part in live-action; he'd be the "father" of Percy Jackson in more ways than one. Lerman opened up in an interview last summer about potentially signing on for a part in the series, telling Entertainment Tonight: “Honestly, I’m amazed by it and I’m flattered that people still talk about the Percy Jackson series."

When asked about the role of Poseidon, he continued, “Yeah, potentially, it just depends. It’s early right now you know. It usually starts with an announcement like this for a big project. So, they announced the development of this show. I wonder when they will be ready to make it. They’ve got to approve scripts, budget it, and cast it. Do this whole thing. So, it could be a ways away for them, you know. I’m curious if there would be a role that would be interesting for me or something like that. I’d definitely consider it.”

Fans have latched onto this answer and have continued to campaign that Lerman take on the role and we've collected some of the best reactions below!