Percy Jackson Fans Shocked by No News on Disney+ Day

On Friday, Disney+ Day delighted fans with new looks and fresh information about a wide range of upcoming projects for the streaming platform, but while fans of some franchises were thrilled with the announcements, there’s one set of fans that were left stunned that they didn’t get a single bit of news: Percy Jackson fans.. More than a year after a television adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved book series was announced for the streaming platform, there’s been little in the way of news about the series and fans were hoping for some big updates on Disney+ Day. But once the announcements came to an end and there was no mention of Percy Jackson, fans soon took to social media to share their disappointment and its disappointment that continues days later.



The last real update fans have had on Percy Jackson has come from Riordan himself. In August, he shared that there had been a “very positive” meeting about the series, and even last week, Riordan shared a reminder on Twitter that the series was being adapted for Disney+, as well as a few other updates on other projects in the works. Riordan has, overall, sounded very positive about how things have been going with Disney+, particularly after that August meeting.



“We had a very positive conversation yesterday (Friday, Aug. 20) with the top executives at the various branches of the Disney television organization: Disney Entertainment, Disney TV, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+. This was the first time all of us had been in the same room (well, Zoom room) so we could make sure we were all getting the same information and sharing the same goals,” Riordan wrote.



“Having everyone together to align our visions for the show was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion was resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is: the leadership is “all in,” as they put it, about making this show and doing it right. A lot of them have kids who have grown up with Percy Jackson, too, so they get it,” he continued. “They get that there are millions and millions of you out there who are waiting excitedly to see Percy Jackson come to life in a new way. We felt supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that this show is moving forward as it needs to. You all have made a difference. You always do. Showing up on social media, sharing your excitement for the show: Disney sees you. They have heard you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is priority one, so I am happy!”



Still, fans wish there could have been a proper update for Disney+ Day.

