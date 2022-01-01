Pete Davidson’s New Years Look Draws Comparisons To Beetlejuice

Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve look had a bunch of people online comparing him to Beetlejuice. The SNL star and Miley Cyrus teamed up to host the network’s ball-dropping ceremony. (Titled Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.) During that special, the comedian stepped up in a nice tux with his hair a bit fluffier than usual and the jokes just began to fly. Any time someone famous wears something a little out of the ordinary, Twitter and Facebook get to work with the memes and jokes. New Year’s Eve 2021 would prove no different. Saturday Night Live fans will note that Davidson has been wearing some very “out there” costumes over the last few seasons. He played The Grinch, Jack Skellington, and Count Chocula over the last year and change. So, taking those laughs where he can get them is a part of the SNL star’s brand now. Check out some of the best reactions down below:

Davidson also starred in The Suicide Squad, and made quite an impression on his co-stars. Nathan Fillion told Sirius XM that he absolutely loved working with the comedian.

“I was able to zip off and do another project really quick, I did a little role in the new Suicide Squad where I met a couple of really cool people, one of them Pete Davidson,” Fillion began. “Let me tell you what I never knew about Pete Davidson, how incredibly charming he is, oh my god. I always thought that kid looked like ten miles of bad road, I said ‘Who’s this guy? Who’s this guy coming in?’ He’s the nicest man, the nicest man. I used to think I was the nicest man.”

Did you manage to catch that wild suit live? Let us know down in the comments!

