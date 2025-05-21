Phineas and Ferb Revival Drops First Clip From Premiere Episode

Play video

Phineas and Ferb is coming back with a brand new wave of episodes ten years after the original series came to an end with the Disney Channel, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next with a sneak peek clip from its comeback premiere. Phineas and Ferb is one of the most popular series to ever air with the Disney Channel, and that remains true even a decade after it came to an end. Now the series is coming back right where things left off, and it’s picking it up with new adventures that fans will be jumping right into.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Phineas and Ferb is coming back with a new series later this June that will be taking place in the next Summer after the original series came to an end. Acting as a fifth season of the original series, Phineas and Ferb‘s new batch of episodes is coming to Disney+ and the Disney Channel. It’s such a big deal that Phineas and Ferb has dropped the first few minutes of its big comeback episode with a special sneak peek clip. Check it out in the video above.

Disney Television Animation

When Does Phineas and Ferb Season 5 Come Out?

Phineas and Ferb’s new revival series will be making its debut on June 5th with the Disney Channel and will be streaming with Disney+ on June 6th. It’s being treated as a brand new season of the original series, and takes place the very next Summer after Season 4. There are currently 40 episodes planned for this new series as of its initial announcement, and that likely accounts for the two half episode segments in each release (which will mean 20 full episodes). Series co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh have returned for this new season too.

That’s not all, however, as much of the original voice cast from the original Phineas and Ferb are returning for their respective roles as well. Series creator Dan Povenmire will be providing the voice for Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz once more, and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh will voice Major Francis Monogram too.. They will be leading their returning fellow stars from the original series Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro.

Disney Television Animation

What Will New Phineas and Ferb Be About?

There’s no need to worry about whether or not this Phineas and Ferb revival means it’s going to feel like an entirely different series, however, as Disney teases the coming episodes as such, “This new season will follow the inventive stepbrothers, Phineas and Ferb, as they tackle another 104 days of summer vacation. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area.”

Phineas and Ferb has yet to reveal if there are plans to continue the new series beyond its currently ordered 20 episodes, but it’s likely considering how big of a franchise this series has been for Disney in the years since its original debut. Those involved with the series behind the scenes have been very excited to share their thoughts leading up to the new season’s premiere, and it’s likely that fans of the original series will feel the same especially after this sneak peek clip helps to cement that this comeback really is the real deal.