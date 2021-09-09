Police Academy Star Art Metrano Dies At 84

Police Academy star Art Metrano has died at the age of 84. The stand-up comedian had a long career in show business that saw him get massive laughs on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson Show and The Dean Martin Show. Most younger fans would know him as the haughty Ernie Mauser in the second and third sequels from the Police Academy franchise. He passed away from natural causes in Aventura, Florida. Harry Metrano, his son, confirmed the news with The Hollywood Reporter. The comedian actually had a scary incident back in 1989 where a fall from a ladder left him with quadriplegia. However, Metrano did not let that stop him from show business. He made a one-man stage show about the experience called Merano’s Accidental Comedy. “He was at the peak of his career when that happened, and then it just stopped,” his son told THR. “But he managed to enjoy life and overcome adversity.”

“It’s with a heavy heart that I write this caption. Yesterday I lost my best friend, my mentor, my dad. He was and will always be the toughest man I know. I have never met someone who has overcome more adversities than him,” his son wrote on Instagram. “He’s fought and won so much over the years that I always viewed him as indestructible, but the truth is we don’t live forever on earth, but a person’s spirit can live forever within you. Dad, you will always be a part of me and I will continue to live out your legacy. When someone came up with the quote, “legends never die,” I’m pretty sure they were talking about you dad. I love you and miss you so much! One day I’ll see you again. Rest in Paradise. You’re now my guardian angel”

In an interview with Kliph Nesteroff of Classic Showbiz from 2015, the comedian explained that Carson’s seal of approval did wonders for his career.

“I took my bow and there was Johnny waving me to his desk. I went, ‘Holy shit, I’m going to sit next to Johnny!’” Metrano explained. “It was a great moment. He really liked my act. He was an amateur magician and loved magic of all kinds. So we talked about that and then he brought me back several times… He really loved it and became a big fan of mine. He propelled me and many others into having employment – not even a career – just employment. All of a sudden I was doing all these shows. It was just amazing.”

