Pretty Little Liars Reboot Casts Supergirl, Mulan Stars

HBO Max’s reimagining of Pretty Little Liars has officially found its latest stars. On Monday, the streaming service announced five new cast members of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — Sharon Leal (Supergirl, Dreamgirls), Elena Goode (Straight Outta Compton, Elliot Loves), Lea Salonga (Mulan, Sofia the First), Zakiya Young (Orange Is the New Black, Disgraced), and Carly Pope (Elysium, The Good Doctor). Leal, Goode, and Salonga have all been cast in series regular roles, while Young and Pope will be recurring. They will join previously-announced cast members Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Alex Aiono and Eric Johnson.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is set in the present, 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, a disparate group of teen girls – the new “Little Liars” – find themselves tormented by an unknown “Assailant” and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.

Leal will play Sidney, Tabby’s (Kinney) single mother who works in real estate to provide for her daughter and Imogen (Madison), another girl in town. Goode will play Marjorie, a nurse at Millwood General who is hiding a secret that threatens her relationship with her daughter Noa (Reficco). Salonga plays Elodie, Minnie’s (Pyles) overbearing mother who works overtime to protect her daughter from her childhood trauma. Young plays Corey, Faran’s (Zaria) newly single mother who takes a job as a paralegal, though she tells everyone she’s a lawyer. Pope will play Davie, Imogen’s (Bailee Madison) mother, whose dark past upends her and her daughter’s lives.

The series is being spearheaded by Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, as well as fellow Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment, and Warner Bros. TV. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Peacemaker alum Lisa Soper is set to direct the first two episodes.

“We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different,” Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring said in a statement when the series was first announced. “So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements.”

“Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can’t wait,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

