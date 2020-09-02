Riverdale Creator Developing Pretty Little Liars Reboot

✖

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has had an instrumental role in bingeworthy teen-friendly TV, including FOX's Glee, The CW's Riverdale, and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. According to a new report, Aguirre-Sacasa has set his sights on a familiar franchise -- Pretty Little Liars. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Aguirre-Sacasa is leading a "new take" on Pretty Little Liars, which would continue on the legacy of the hit Freeform series for Warner Bros. TV. Aguirre-Sacasa is set to pen the script, which will feature a new story and new characters. Although a network or streaming service is not currently attached, the report indicates that HBO Max could be a potential home for the series.

The series will be executive produced by Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. It is unclear if I. Marlene King, who created the original series, will have a role in the reboot, as she has since moved from Warners to Disney's 20th TV.

Pretty Little Liars aired from 2010 to 2016, and was regarded to be the biggest title for ABC Family, especially in its rebranding and transition into Freeform. The series has already sparked two short-lived spinoffs -- 2014's Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood and 2019's Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

This Pretty Little Liars revival will be the latest project on Aguirre-Sacasa's radar, after Riverdale and its sister shows Katy Keene and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, both of which were canceled earlier this year. He also developed a Dracula-themed drama called The Brides, which ABC passed on earlier this year.

According to the report, this new take on Pretty Little Liars could be a way for Aguirre-Sacasa to develop projects outside of his partnership with prolific producer Greg Berlanti, although the two are still involved with Riverdale, and Aguirre-Sacasa is potentially developing another "Archieverse" project.

