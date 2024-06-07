Pretty Little Liars Reboot Drops Another Riverdale Easter Egg

The CW's Riverdale is continuing to have a unique legacy, with the Archie Comics-inspired series being talked talked about quite a bit. Even as it has been nearly a year since Riverdale wrapped up its seventh and final season, the lore of the series might still be expanded upon — thanks to a recent episode of Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School below! Only look if you want to know!

Towards the end of the episode, Greg Mantzoukas (Elias Kacavas) talks about his support of the LGBTQ+ community, revealing that it is partially because he has a gay cousin named Kevin who lives in Riverdale. This certainly seems to be a reference to Riverdale's Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), who is openly gay and who was a part of the show's ensemble cast for its entire run. This is the second connection the new Pretty Little Liars has made to Riverdale, after the Sisters of Quiet Mercy were directly referenced in the show's first season, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Are Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars in the Same Universe?

When asked about the Sisters of Quiet Mercy reference in Original Sin, series creator and Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that the two shows are connected, but in a more esoteric way.

"I guess it does," Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine at the time. "We kind of just wrote that line in. I assumed that we wouldn't be allowed to reference Riverdale, since it's in a completely different universe, but it stayed in. So, yeah, I guess it does exist in the same universe. Bailee [Madison] gives a great look when that's mentioned. That was obviously just a fun Easter egg in an episode with the biggest Easter egg of them all, which is going to Rosewood."

What Is Pretty Little Liars: Summer School About?

In Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn't the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Bailee Madison stars as Imogen Adams, with Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Zaria as Faran Bryant, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Mallory Bechtel as Karen/Kelly Beasley, Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe, Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar, Eric Johnson as Sheriff Tom Beasley, Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble and Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada. Annabeth Gish reprises her role of Dr. Anne Sullivan from the original Pretty Little Liars series.