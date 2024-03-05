American Rust Season 2 Trailer Revealed by Prime Video

American Rust's Season 2 trailer sees Jeff Daniels in the middle of a murder conspiracy that's only getting more twisty as the minutes pass. Prime Video debuted the new look at he show ahead of its March 28 premiere. American Rust has garnered such a positive response for its depiction of Pennsylvania's Rust Belt. Maura Tierney also stars on the former Showtime program as well. Her character, Grace Poe, is helping police chief Del Harris get to the bottom of what's going on in American Rust: Broken Justice. In the fictional town of Buell, things are not what they seem. It's up to this strange pairing to try and make sense of a tragedy.

In the first season of American Rust, Del and Grace were looking into the mysterious death of a police officer that left the force. During those episodes, it became clear that the mystery wouldn't be getting wrapped up that easily. Now, in the new trailer for Season 2, it seems that other seemingly unrelated murders have more to do with their original case than anyone would have thought. That's a problem for this tight-knit Pennsylvania town. Who can you trust? And, is the truth attainable? Watch the new trailer for American Rust: Broken Justice down below.

American Rust Season 2 Moves To Prime Video

(Photo: Prime Video)

Some fans might not have realized that American Rust was over at Prime Video this time around. Originally, Freevee saved the Showtime favorite. But, with Prime Video now containing ads, American Rust is making its way over to the mothership. Here's what Jeff Daniels had to say about the move to Freevee originally.

Jeff Daniels began, "I'm grateful to Amazon Freevee for giving us the chance to make Season Two of American Rust. Set inside a struggling American small town, our authentic, realistically told story is built for streaming. The movies they don't make anymore are being made as series at places like Amazon Freevee. It's where I want to be."

"American Rust is exactly the type of gritty and engaging storytelling Amazon Freevee audiences love, and we could not be more excited to bring this prestige series to our customers, free of charge," Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Amazon Freevee added. "We can't wait to dive in with Boat Rocker and Dan Futterman to continue the story that intrigued audiences during the first season, and to see the evolution of characters so expertly portrayed by Jeff and Maura in this next chapter."

What Is American Rust Season 2 About?

(Photo: Prime Video)

Prime Video has a new description for the upcoming season: "American Rust: Broken Justice takes us back to the fictional small town of Buell, Pennsylvania. Del Harris (Daniels) and Grace Poe (Tierney) try to rebuild their lives after the harrowing events of Season One. Season Two picks up with a string of seemingly unrelated murders, hinting at a much larger conspiracy that threatens everyone in this small, tight-knit town."

"Based on Philipp Meyer's critically acclaimed novel of the same name, the first season of American Rust premiered on Showtime, exploring the tattered American Dream in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania through the eyes of police chief Del Harris. Harris becomes compromised when the son of the woman he loves (Tierney) is accused of murder, and he is forced to decide what he's willing to do to protect him."

