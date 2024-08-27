TV Shows

Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2024

Amazon’s Prime Video service has loads of titles being added next month.

prime-video-logo-2023.jpg
Prime Video embraces new Sherlock

With September just around the corner, Amazon’s Prime Video service is preparing for a big wave of new additions. The service recently sent out its monthly newsletter, letting subscribers know about every new movie and TV show set to hit the lineup over the course of September.

As always, the first day of the month is the biggest for Prime Video as far as new additions are concerned. September 1st will bring a bunch of movies to the service’s lineup, including quite a few horror titles as folks gear up for Halloween. Child’s Play, Jeepers Creepers, Wolf Man, Species, Crimson Peak, and Drag Me to Hell are among the most notable horror titles hitting Prime Video on the day.

There isn’t a lot coming to Prime Video in the way of TV, but the service is set to add one fan-favorite show next month. On September 14th, Prime Video will be adding all seven seasons of Elementary

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s September titles below!

September 1st

21 Grams 
Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein 
Angela’s Ashes 
Army of Darkness 
Basic Instinct 
Beatriz at Dinner – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Before I Go to Sleep – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bram Stoker’s Dracula 
Brides of Dracula 
Bubba Ho-Tep 
Cape Fear
CB4 
Chasing Amy
Child’s Play (2019)
Constantine
Continental Divide
Coogan’s Bluff
Crimson Peak
Cyborg
Devil 
Disturbing Behavior 
Dracula (1931)
Drag Me to Hell 
Dredd
Dressed to Kill 
Duck Soup 
Election
For Love of the Game
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Forces of Nature
Frida
Galaxy Quest
Gambit
Ghost Story 
Hotel Artemis
I Am Durán
In The Heights
In the Name of the Father
Jeepers Creepers 
Jeepers Creepers 2 
Jonah Hex 
Killer Klowns From Outer Space 
Lifeforce 
Madagascar  – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Meet Joe Black 
Megamind – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mirror Mirror – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Nerve
Night Creatures 
Nocturnal Animals
Overboard
Penguins of Madagascar  – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Red Eye 
Revolutionary Road
Roman J. Israel, Esq. – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Roxanne 
Rumble Fish 
Runaway Train
Saturday Night Fever 
Sinister 2
Son of Dracula 
Species 
Species II
Species III 
Species: The Awakening 
Steel 
Stigmata
Super 8 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Swingers
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
The Big Lebowski 
The Black Dahlia
The Cold Light of Day 
The Core 
The Doors
The Egg And I 
The First Purge – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The General’s Daughter 
The Grey – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane 
The Misfits 
The Motorcycle Diaries 
The Mummy (1932)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II 
The Usual Suspects
The Vampire Lovers
The Wolf Man (1941)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Tyler Perry’s Acrimony – Available on Freevee for free with ads
V for Vendetta
Where the Buffalo Roam
Winchester – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Wolfman (2010)

September 3rd

Snack Shack
The American Society of Magical Negroes

September 10th

The Money Game

September 11th

Colette (2018)

September 12th

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

September 13th

The Grand Tour: One for the Road

September 14th

Elementary S1-7
Spark: A Space Tail – Available on Freevee for free with ads

September 15th

Everybody Wants Some!!

September 19th

Words on Bathroom Walls – Available on Freevee for free with ads

September 20th

Jason Bourne – Available on Freevee for free with ads

September 23rd

What If (2014)

September 24th

Evolution of the Black Quarterback

September 26th

Paddington 2

September 29th

Felix and the Hidden Treasure – Available on Freevee for free with ads

September 30th

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Available on Freevee for free with ads

