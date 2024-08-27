Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2024

With September just around the corner, Amazon’s Prime Video service is preparing for a big wave of new additions. The service recently sent out its monthly newsletter, letting subscribers know about every new movie and TV show set to hit the lineup over the course of September.
As always, the first day of the month is the biggest for Prime Video as far as new additions are concerned. September 1st will bring a bunch of movies to the service’s lineup, including quite a few horror titles as folks gear up for Halloween. Child’s Play, Jeepers Creepers, Wolf Man, Species, Crimson Peak, and Drag Me to Hell are among the most notable horror titles hitting Prime Video on the day.
There isn’t a lot coming to Prime Video in the way of TV, but the service is set to add one fan-favorite show next month. On September 14th, Prime Video will be adding all seven seasons of Elementary.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s September titles below!
September 1st
21 Grams
Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein
Angela’s Ashes
Army of Darkness
Basic Instinct
Beatriz at Dinner – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Before I Go to Sleep – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Brides of Dracula
Bubba Ho-Tep
Cape Fear
CB4
Chasing Amy
Child’s Play (2019)
Constantine
Continental Divide
Coogan’s Bluff
Crimson Peak
Cyborg
Devil
Disturbing Behavior
Dracula (1931)
Drag Me to Hell
Dredd
Dressed to Kill
Duck Soup
Election
For Love of the Game
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Forces of Nature
Frida
Galaxy Quest
Gambit
Ghost Story
Hotel Artemis
I Am Durán
In The Heights
In the Name of the Father
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jonah Hex
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Lifeforce
Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Meet Joe Black
Megamind – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mirror Mirror – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Nerve
Night Creatures
Nocturnal Animals
Overboard
Penguins of Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Red Eye
Revolutionary Road
Roman J. Israel, Esq. – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Roxanne
Rumble Fish
Runaway Train
Saturday Night Fever
Sinister 2
Son of Dracula
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Steel
Stigmata
Super 8 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Swingers
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
The Big Lebowski
The Black Dahlia
The Cold Light of Day
The Core
The Doors
The Egg And I
The First Purge – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The General’s Daughter
The Grey – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
The Misfits
The Motorcycle Diaries
The Mummy (1932)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Usual Suspects
The Vampire Lovers
The Wolf Man (1941)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Tyler Perry’s Acrimony – Available on Freevee for free with ads
V for Vendetta
Where the Buffalo Roam
Winchester – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Wolfman (2010)
September 3rd
Snack Shack
The American Society of Magical Negroes
September 10th
The Money Game
September 11th
Colette (2018)
September 12th
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
September 13th
The Grand Tour: One for the Road
September 14th
Elementary S1-7
Spark: A Space Tail – Available on Freevee for free with ads
September 15th
Everybody Wants Some!!
September 19th
Words on Bathroom Walls – Available on Freevee for free with ads
September 20th
Jason Bourne – Available on Freevee for free with ads
September 23rd
What If (2014)
September 24th
Evolution of the Black Quarterback
September 26th
Paddington 2
September 29th
Felix and the Hidden Treasure – Available on Freevee for free with ads
September 30th
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Available on Freevee for free with ads