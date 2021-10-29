Prime Video’s Fairfax Teams with The Black Hokage For Streaming Event Tonight

Ahead of the premiere of Prime Video’s newest original animated series Fairfax, the company will team with Twitch on a two-hour livestream, where Twitch creator TheBlackHokage will transform into an animated character in the style of the show— essentially becoming a VTuber. Using custom animation and a 3D AR Facerig, the popular streamer’s moves and expression will be mimicked by his animated doppelganger. Tapping into the streetwear themes within the show fans will get to vote on the various animated hats, hoodies and accessories TheBlackHokage should wear next. This marks the first such collaboration between Prime Video and Twitch.

Viewers will use Twitch’s in-stream extensions, specifically its unique interactive Polling and Voting tools, to influence what happens next in the stream. The stream will culminate with a community viewing Watch Party of the Fairfax’s first two episodes, hosted by TheBlackHokage.

The stream will take place momentarily — launching today at 2pm PST (5 p.m. ET) and viewable on TheBlackHokage’s Twitch channel at twitch.tv/theblackhokage.

Fairfax is an adult animated comedy series premiering tonight on Prime Video. The series follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles—the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture.

The series features a cast of familiar faces, including Community‘s Yvette Nicole Brown, Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, Spawn‘s John Leguizamo, The Flash‘s Kiersey Clemons, and beloved actors like Zoey Deutch, Rob Delaney, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, Skyler Gisondo, Peter S. Kim, Colton Dunn, and Jaboukie Young-White.

Fairfax centers around the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are and fit in while standing out, and what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop.