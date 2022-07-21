Netflix's One Piece Set Photo Teases Shanks' Debut

Netflix is still hard at work on One Piece, and fans are keeping a close eye on the project as filming continues overseas. The TV series has kept much of its on-set content safely hidden, but the cast has given fans a few special looks over the past few months. And now, the actor in charge of Shanks is making creator Eiichiro Oda proud with his own costume tease.

The update happened on Instagram as actor Peter Gadiot posted a photo to his story from the set. As you can see below, the star is seen only in silhouette here as the ocean stands before him. The black-and-white photo shows the simple outline of Gadiot in costume given his long coat and unkempt hair. Plus, there is also the fact that this shadow has one arm showing as some sort of bad omen.

Shanks (Peter Gadiot) in "costume" 👀 pic.twitter.com/0xPE9GaTMO — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) July 21, 2022

After all, Shanks is a pretty simple pirate when it comes to his costume. The character is known for wearing low-cut loose tops and plain trousers under his long trench coat. Really, the thing you can identify easiest on Shanks is his red hair, and we're sure Gadiot is embracing the color in this shot though we cannot see it. And for fans of One Piece, well – you will know the character loses an arm pretty early in the series as Shanks sacrifices it in a bid to save Luffy's life.

Clearly, One Piece fans are eager to see Gadiot as Shanks up close, and he is not the only character keeping our interest. None of the show's cast has been shown in character yet. Netflix has kept official photos and videos from the set on lock, but it will have to introduce netizens to the project at some point. And when it does, we will be able to see Shanks here in all his red-headed glory.

What do you think about this latest One Piece tease? Do you want footage from the series will drop before the year's end? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.