The Queen's Gambit Season 2 on Netflix Seemingly Teased by Anya Taylor-Joy

Netflix's The Queen's Gambit was a hit with fans, critics, and awards organizations, serving as Anya Taylor-Joy's breakout performance, allowing her to take on coveted roles in a variety of projects, though a recent tweet has fans thinking she could be making a return to the small screen. Taylor-Joy recently tweeted, then deleted, the message "The Queen's Gambit 2." Understandably, fans were quick to speculate that this was confirmation of such a project, with her deleting the tweet just minutes later only igniting more questions about whether she knew this would imply a Season 2 was on the way or if she shared something before she was supposed to.

The actor is quite active on the social media platform Instagram, but this post on Twitter was her first message since November of 2020. Given how long she's been away from the service, it's also entirely possible that the message was posted accidentally and had nothing to do with confirming nor denying the possibility of a sophomore season.

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama The Queen's Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

(Photo: Twitter/AnyaTaylorJoy)

The nature of the project, between being envisioned as a limited series and being based on a novel, would make it seem as though a follow-up season would be unlikely. Given how much attention Taylor-Joy's performance earned her and how busy her schedule got in the aftermath, she would have to take a major break from big-screen roles for a Season 2. However, the actor previously admitted that she wasn't entirely opposed to the idea, even if there were never any plans for more episodes.

"Maybe," Taylor-Joy shared back in 2021 with ET when asked about Season 2. "Not to disappoint anybody, but we just never thought about it. It was always a sapling-to-tree transition. You see her grow, you leave her in a good place. So we were genuinely surprised when people were like, 'Where's Season 2?'"

She added, "That being said, I adore the entire team that made it and I would jump at the chance to work with them again."

Stay tuned for more details on a possible Season 2 of The Queen's Gambit.

Would you like the series to get another season? Let us know in the comments!