Reacher: Alan Ritchson Shares Hilarious Bully Story

Reacher star Alan Ritchson shared a hilarious story about his childhood bully. The actor got to talk about his early days in a Wall Street Journal profile this week. While he was remembering, he explained how kids in his Florida town made fun of him because he was a late bloomer. To hear Ritchson tell it, he was just a skinny-legged kid trying to make it through the day. Well, the bully in question ran into him recently and wanted a picture. The Reacher star was nice enough to grant the request. But, he had to mention how weird it made him feel to see someone who was admittedly terrible to him and just kind of brush it off. Check out what he had to say

"Before we left Florida, I ran into one of the guys who teased me in high school. He wanted a selfie," Ritchson recalled. "I was happy to oblige, but it felt strange. He forgot what he did, but I didn't. I still don't like wearing shorts."

As for the inciting incident, here's what happened: "As a very late bloomer, I used to pray that hair would grow on my legs and armpits," the star elaborated. "One day, I was in the high-school cafeteria in my gym shorts when a kid shouted/ "Hey, everybody, Ritchson doesn't have any hair on his legs!" Everyone laughed. I was mortified."

Season 2 Of Reacher Is Here

With Season 2 finally here, Reacher is back to tearing up the streaming charts yet again. ComicBook.com actually had the chance to speak with Ritchson as the filming for Season 3 gets underway. It sounds like people who have been enjoying the character's development over the past two seasons will be pleased with what's on-tap for Season 3. The actor mentioned that there was a "new world" for our favorite tough guy to get a hold of coming up.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

How Good Is Reacher Season 2?

(Photo: Prime Video)

Like most of the Internet at large, ComicBook.com enjoyed our time with Reacher Season 2. Our Charlie Ridgely talked about what's working this time around. For him, Ritchson is the straw that stirs the drink.

"Ritchson's performance as Reacher continues to be the centerpiece of the entire series, and every minute he's on screen, it becomes more and more clear that this is one of those rare opportunities where just the right actor and character found their way to one another," we said. "Jack Reacher needs a level of physicality that very few can provide, but his quirks also require a very subtle and clever — almost childlike — comedic ability."

"I never thought that years of playing Thad Castle could help someone become one of TV's most interesting action heroes, but here we are," Ridgely continued. "There's a boyish charm deep within the brooding physicality of Ritchson's Jack Reacher that could have only been cultivated by starring in something as relentlessly silly as Blue Mountain State, and he shows an incredible amount of restraint bringing just the slightest pinch to the surface exactly when the moment is right."

