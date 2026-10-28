Rebecca Ferguson’s Dystopian Masterpiece Series is a 600 Day Streaming Sensation and It Returns With New Episodes Next Year

Apple TV has always pioneered quality television, with every one of its original shows delivering strong characterization, deeply plotted stories, and the kind of cinematic-level of visual effects and cinematography that have become expected of streaming shows in recent years. Among the most popular of these shows is a dystopian sci-fi series that debuted in 2023 and will come to an end with a final season in 2027. Starring Rebecca Ferguson and based on the novels of Hugh Howey, the epic series has delivered three impressive seasons, with critics hailing this summer’s third season “a masterful dystopian tale with expertly driven character arcs and tighter narrative strings, fulfilling its promise of science fiction excellence.” For many Apple TV subscribers, Silo has been one of the best reasons to add a subscription whenever a new season drops, and with Season 4 slated to arrive next summer, the final chapter will no doubt draw quite a crowd.

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In the meantime, Silo has been continuing to hold its ground in the Apple TV Top 10 chart, remaining in the streamer’s most watched list for over 600 days as of last week. That is a huge achievement for any release, even on a platform like Apple TV where their quality over quantity rule means there is not the kind of constant new content that the like of Netflix and Prime Video churn through in any given month. The staying power of the series is the only sign anyone should really need to dip into the story so far if they have not already in preparation of next year’s finale. Fans have already been treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming episodes, which were filmed back-to-back with Season 3, which has set up an emotional and explosive climax the series.

What Is Silo About?

Silo has a setup that may seem familiar to lovers of dystopian sci-fi franchises. Set in a future where the last people on Earth are forced to live inside a massive underground bunker known as a silo to escape the toxic deadly air of the atmosphere outside, the story twists and turns as independent engineer-turned town sheriff Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) uncovers dark conspiracies behind the Silo’s creation and what really awaits anyone who attempts to leave the supposed haven of the Silo. Those living in the silo have no memory or record of when their living world was created or why, but they have been living with the belief that anyone who wants to leave must leave, but those who do will perish as soon as they exit the safety of the Silo.

Silo‘s biggest triumph is also partly the reason some viewers have not been able to stick with the show through its three seasons. The series is a perfect slow burning mystery, from its initial setup of the death of the Silo’s sheriff and his replacement by Juliette, through plenty of wordy sequences of political intrigue, power-struggles, and the building sense of rebellion against the rules and laws that keep everyone inside the Silo. After a very contained first season, the show expanded its scope over Season 2 and Season 3, but those expecting contant action were left disappointing. However, anyone willing to invest time in actually watching the series and its many deeply-crafted characters – with some standout performances from Ferguson and Tim Robbins in particular – have been rewarded with some of the best hours of television of the decade. If Season 4 can manage to stick the landing, Silo could well go down as one of the best TV series of all time.

Are you a Silo fan? Will the series deliver in its final episodes? Let us know what you think in the comments.