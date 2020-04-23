Recess Voice Actor Jason Davis Cause Of Death Revealed

✖

Earlier this year the tragic news was reported that Jason Davis, the beloved voice actor behind Mikey Blumberg on Disney's Recess, had passed away. The cause of death was not revealed at the time but TheWrap reports that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has released their findings, revealing the cause of death as "fentanyl effects" which they've ruled as an accident. Davis had been open about his problems with drug abuse in the past, appearing on the reality series Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010. The actor had even formed the non-profit organization Cure Addiction Now in the year before his passing. The organization was used to help fund research into those suffering from substance abuse.

“I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," the Davis family said in a statement after his death was announced. "Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

In addition ti lending his voice to the hit 90s cartoon — which is streaming in its entirety on Disney+ — Davis appeared in films like Rush Hour, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Mafia! He also appeared in a handful of Recess spinoff movies including School's Out, Taking the Fifth Grade, and All Growed Down. The character eventually crossed over with Lilo & Stitch on the Disney franchise's Disney Channel series. In total, Davis voiced Mikey Blumberg in over 120 episodes and three feature films.

His first major credit came as a recurring character on Roseanne, appearing in three episodes. Davis' paternal grandparents, Marvin and Barabra Davis, purchased 20th Century Fox in 1981 before selling it three years later to Rupert Murdoch. According to Variety, Davis had been working on a series The Two Jasons prior to his death.

Davis is survived by his mother Nancy, two brothers Brandon and Alexander, and two half-sisters, Isabella and Mariella Rickel.