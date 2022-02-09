Reno 911! Defunded Trailer Released by Roku

The Roku Channel has released the trailer for Reno 911! Defunded, the latest reboot of the Reno 911! franchise. The Roku Channel acquired the new Reno 911! series as part of its acquisition of Quibi following the short-lived mobile-only streamer’s demise. Reno 911! Defunded spans 11 episodes, each with a runtime of 30 minutes (or about three Quibis). The series debuts on The Roku Channel on February 25th. Original Reno 911! cast members Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, and Cedric Yarbrough return for the new series, with Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, Mary Birdsong, and Wendi McLendon-Covey. Jamie Lee Curtis, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and George Lopez guest star. Here’s the official series synopsis:

“It’s 2022. Crime is on the rise, but one city is never short on heroes. Reno’s finest are back and this time they’re facing their biggest challenge yet –they’ve been defunded! No budget. No back-up. No problem for your favorite top cops as they return along with a squad room full of guest stars for a season low on resources and high on chaos.”

https://youtu.be/StTTECkL69k

Colin Davis, Head of Scripted Originals, Roku says in a press release, “Reno 911! is one of the funniest comedy TV shows ever made and we could not be more excited to release a brand new, supersized, never-before-seen season as a Roku Original. Prepare to laugh!”

Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Kerri Kenney-Silver created Reno 911! Defunded. They are executive producers alongside Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman, and David Lincoln.

Robert Ben Garant, David Lincoln, and Christian Hoffman direct. MTV Entertainment Studios produces the series.

The Reno 911! cast also recently reunited for a Paramount+ special, The Hunt for QAnon. In May 2020, Lennon talked about the complexities of getting the gang back together for these revivals.

“We definitely had to think about it for a second because it’s always been hard to get Reno together mostly because the cast is so egregiously successful on their own. Just to schedule the one time that we wanted to have dinner last Christmas took a while to schedule,” Lennon explained to ComicBook.com. “It really came about almost 100% because of a person named Doug Herzog. Doug is an executive at Quibi, but he also is the person who put The State on the air in the early ’90s at MTV. He put Viva Variety on the air at Comedy Central, he put Reno 911! on the air at Comedy Central. Doug has been sort of shepherding Reno 911! for its entire life. Doug then went to Quibi and he’s like, ‘Why don’t you do a new Reno 911!? The shows are going to be 10 minutes long. That’s perfect for you guys. Just do it.’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, great. Sure.’”