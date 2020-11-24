Resident Alien Series Starring Alan Tudyk Sets January Premiere Date on SYFY

✖

SYFY has announced that Resident Alien, the new dramedy series starring Alan Tudyk and based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name, officially has a premiere date. In development for over two years at this point, the series will finally debut on the cable channel on Wednesday, January 27 at 10pm ET/PT. This marks the latest comic book adaptation on television to enlist Tudyk following appearances on Doom Patrol and The Rick and lending his voice to Harley Quinn and Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Sara Tomko ("Once Upon A Time"), Corey Reynolds ("The Closer"), Alice Wetterlund ("Silicon Valley") and Levi Fiehler ("Mars") will join him in the cast. You can watch the first seven minutes of the pilot, released at New York Comic Con earlier this year, in the player below.

The series official description reads as follows: "Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life... but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: 'Are human beings worth saving?' and 'Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?'"

From Universal Content Productions (UCP), in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, the series was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan (“Family Guy”). Mike Richardson (“Hellboy”) and Keith Goldberg (“The Legend of Tarzan”) of Dark Horse Entertainment (“The Umbrella Academy”), and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”) and Darryl Frank (“The Americans”) of Amblin TV will also executive produce. David Dobkin (“The Judge”) executive produced and directed the pilot.

Tomko, whose credits include Sneaky Pete and playing Tiger Lily on Once Upon a Time, will be playing Astra Twelvetrees, a resident of Patience, Colorado who complicates the alien's mission.

Reynolds will be playing Sheriff Mike Thompson, who runs Patience with an iron fist, even breaking into people's houses when he suspects they're up to something, which is pretty much always. The actor's credits include The Closer and Murder in the First.

Wetterlund, whose credits include Silicon Valley and People of Earth, plays D'Arcy Morin. A former Olympic snowboarder turned ski patrol member, D'Arcy uses a mortar launcher to clear avalanches, and occasionally just blow off steam.

Rounding out this round of casting is Fiehler, who play srecent college grad Ben Hawthorne, who ran for mayor to pad his resumé and now finds himself dealing with the fallout from a grisly murder. Fiehler's credits include The Fosters and Mars.

Resident Alien will premiere on Wednesday, January 27 only on SYFY.