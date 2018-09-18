‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Has Perfect Reaction to Big Emmy Award Win

Rick and Morty just earned a pretty major honor, but it looks like those behind the series still have their unique sense of humor.

Justin Roiland, who co-created the fan-favorite Adult Swim series, recently celebrated the series’ recent win at the Creative Arts Emmys. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Roiland joked that those involved with the show are now “mainstream sell outs”.

Now we’re mainstream SELL OUTS! Jk. This is cool though. Forgot to thank you @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/G8OfzEDCAr — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) September 9, 2018

Over the weekend, Rick and Morty won the Outstanding Animated Program award for Season 3’s “Pickle Rick” episode, beating out installments of Bob’s Burgers, Big Hero 6: The Series, South Park, and The Simpsons. While it’s up for debate whether or not the episode deserves all of the hype, its title character has spawned plenty of action figures and all kinds of other merchandise.

Rick and Morty has taken on a unique sort of notoriety since Season Three ended, sparking several fast food-related riots and various other pop culture flashpoints. And after quite a bit of delay, the series was renewed for seventy more episodes by Cartoon Network, a decision that will apparently bode well for the show.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” co-creator Roiland shared in an interview earlier this year. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

This new season will also be a sort of personal landmark for Harmon, something that fans of the writer will surely understand.

“I want to prove it with the first 10 [episodes] of season four — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes,” Harmon said back in 2017. “Because I never got this far on Community. I fell apart in season three of Community and got fired in season four. Now I’m about to do season four of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

The fourth season of Rick and Morty does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.