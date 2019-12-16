Rick and Morty Season 4 is 100% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Following the final episode for the season for this year, Rotten Tomatoes has announced the official score for Rick and Morty season 4. The fourth season of the popular animated series is officially “Certified fresh” and has scored a perfect 100% on the review aggregator with 29 total reviews. This marks the highest rated season ever for the series with the critical consensus for season 4 reading: “Rick and Morty’s fourth season is both an exciting progression and a delightful return to form that proves more than worth the two-year wait.”

Our own Kofi Outlaw contributed to the series’ score, writing about episode 4.01: “Rick and Morty’s Season Four premiere is a good sales pitch on all the reasons why it’s good to jump back into the world of Rick and Morty.”

For comparison to earlier seasons, the perfect score for the fourth season is the first time in the show’s history that it has achieved this. Rick and Morty season 1 sits at 96% with 28 reviews. Season 2 dropped to 91% with 13 total reviews with season 3 sitting at 96% after 10 total reviews. With the series previously getting an unheard of seven season renewal it will be interesting to see where these critical scores line up once the series has finally run its course.

Unfortunately, this weeks’ episode is the last episode of 2019 as Rick and Morty will be taking a break for the foreseeable future. There’s no word yet on when the show will return to air the second half of Season 4, though it is possible this is only a break over the holidays. Series co-creator Dan Harmon previously told EW earlier this year that it’s unlikely we’ll see long gaps between new episodes of the series.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon explained. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say as Justin says we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

When do you think we’ll see the next batch of episodes for Rick and Morty season 4 and what do you think of this season as a whole? Sound off in the comments below!