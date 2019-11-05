Captain America Star Chris Evans Tweets His Love for Rick and Morty

While Chris Evans has lit up the big screen through his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America, the actor has gained quite a lot of attention for his passionate and wide-ranging comments on social media. One topic that frequently comes up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe star is Rick and Morty, the beloved and bizarre Adult Swim series. On Monday, Evans took to Twitter to share a nearly two-minute-long clip from the series, with the caption “How can you not love this show?”

How can you not love this show? pic.twitter.com/sqFASrJb0c — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 4, 2019

This is far from the first time that Evans has praised Rick and Morty on Twitter, previously calling it “a true original” and remarking that he’s counting down the days until the new season debuts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Evans’ latest social media shout-out comes as Rick and Morty gears up for its long-awaited fourth season. ComicBook.com recently confirmed with Adult Swim that the upcoming season will be 10 episodes in length, but will be split up between two parts. Five episodes will be released in 2019 and the other five will be released in 2020.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” series co-creator and star Justin Roiland shared in an interview last year. “Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

“I want to prove it with the first 10 [episodes] of season four — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes,” co-creator Dan Harmon said back in 2017. “Because I never got this far on Community. I fell apart in season three of Community and got fired in season four. Now I’m about to do season four of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

Rick and Morty will premiere on November 10th on Adult Swim. The ten-episode season will air across 2019 and 2020.